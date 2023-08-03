Oxford schools throw pep rally for staffs, teachers

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
The staff and teachers of Oxford City Schools share a cheer with the Oxford High School Band and cheerleaders to open their start-of-school institute Wednesday morning at the Oxford Performing Arts Center.
Oxford City Schools Public Information Officer Ashley Siskey Stillwell and Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley share a laugh at one of the photo opportunities provided at the district’s start-of-school institute Wednesday.
OXFORD — The Oxford City School District held its annual start-of-school institute for staff members and teachers Wednesday morning, but the formal title of the event is misleading as the concert hall of the Oxford Performing Arts Center became the site of a pep rally geared to get everybody fired up for the work ahead in the new school year.
The morning began with teachers entering OPAC’s studio room through a phalanx of Oxford High School cheerleaders on their way to a complimentary breakfast supplied by and served by members of the Oxford City Schools Education Foundation.
For some area students, school starts back Aug. 4, and many parents and their school-age children are still scouring area stores to fill the teachers’ requests for certain items. Of course, new shoes and clothes are a must.
That foundation hosts fundraising events throughout the year, such as Breakfast with Santa, to help augment teachers and classrooms with equipment that may be outside the range of the district’s normal budget.
After breakfast, the city school employees flooded the OPAC concert hall and were treated to a performance by the Oxford High School “Sound of Champions” band under the baton of its new director, Bryan Bradbury, and to cheers and other prompts of enthusiasm from the OHS cheerleaders.
School board president Dr. Tony Bolton began the event with greetings from the board members and expressions of unwavering support for the teachers.
“We want to let you know we are excited about what is going to happen this year and we know this is going to be a great year,” Bolton said. “The board is committed to do everything we can to make sure you have the best facilities, the best resources and the best support you can possibly have. Our goal is always to be the very best at everything we do. Everyone in this room makes that possible. You are what makes us the best in the state.”
Bolton also gave special greetings to those who are new to the district saying they are now “part of a great family.”
Those new teachers are also being recognized through the district’s social media pages with their pictures and short biographies.
OCS Education Foundation executive director Judy Muncher said the foundation is “working very hard to support everyone in our school system.”
“We want you to feel loved and appreciated,” Muncher said. “Our students are able to achieve great things because of our excellent teachers and support staff. We are so blessed to have a great tradition here in Oxford of amazing teachers.”
Hobson City Mayor Alberta McCrory said she appreciated the theme of the day, “The sky is the limit. Never give up.”
“I am one of those people who believe in never giving up,” McCrory said, noting that attitude has helped the city bring to realization the dream of having its own museum for the study of African-American history and culture which will open Aug. 18.
“I hope you will take the opportunity to bring your students to visit,” McCrory said.
Mayor Alton Craft said Oxford’s cup “is truly overflowing” noting the promise of 1,400 jobs being created over the next three years.
“We are truly, truly blessed,” Craft told the teachers. “This could not happen without you. You do a remarkable job and you really become invested in our children. You love them and you care for them.”
Fire Chief Gary Sparks, a member of the Class of 1981, welcomed the new teachers to the “best school system in the country.”
“One thing has not changed since my days in school is the impact teachers have on the lives of these students,” Sparks said. “That impact is tremendous.”
Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley said the district’s vision is “to be the leader in all aspects in education.”
“We shoot for the sky,” Stanley told the teachers. “We want to do the very best for our students, but it’s all about providing you with the resources and support you need to do the things you do best.”
The crowd was then entertained by Garrison Wynn, who once was the youngest department head in a Fortune 500 company and now uses a combination of comedy and research as a motivational speaker.
The staff and teachers were then dismissed to take some fun pictures at special photo booths and enjoy food and snow cones from area food trucks.
Teachers began work on Thursday and students will arrive in the classrooms for the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 9.