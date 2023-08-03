 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Oxford schools throw pep rally for staffs, teachers

Oxford start of school

The staff and teachers of Oxford City Schools share a cheer with the Oxford High School Band and cheerleaders to open their start-of-school institute Wednesday morning at the Oxford Performing Arts Center.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — The Oxford City School District held its annual start-of-school institute for staff members and teachers Wednesday morning, but the formal title of the event is misleading as the concert hall of the Oxford Performing Arts Center became the site of a pep rally geared to get everybody fired up for the work ahead in the new school year.

The morning began with teachers entering OPAC’s studio room through a phalanx of Oxford High School cheerleaders on their way to a complimentary breakfast supplied by and served by members of the Oxford City Schools Education Foundation.

Time for backpacks, pencils, paper and new clothes

Time for backpacks, pencils, paper and new clothes

For some area students, school starts back Aug. 4, and many parents and their school-age children are still scouring area stores to fill the teachers’ requests for certain items. Of course, new shoes and clothes are a must.

Oxford start of school Stanley

Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley addresses the district’s start-of-school institute Wednesday morning.
Oxford start of school tent

Oxford City Schools Public Information Officer Ashley Siskey Stillwell and Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley share a laugh at one of the photo opportunities provided at the district’s start-of-school institute Wednesday.
Oxford start of school food line

Members of the Oxford City Schools Education Foundation serve breakfast to district staff and teachers Wednesday morning.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.