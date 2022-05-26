Oxford School Board selects Hopper as new member; city honors Shaddix

OXFORD – Don Hopper, who recently celebrated 20 years as executive director of the Calhoun County Economic Development Council, has a new additional title – school board member.
Hopper’s appointment to the Oxford School Board for a five-year term unanimously was ratified by the Oxford City Council during their regular business session this week.
Hopper is succeeding Pat Wayne Shaddix, who has retired after serving on the board for the past 38 years.
“We appreciate your willingness to serve, what you do for our county and look forward to what you can do with our schools,” Council President Chris Spurlin said.
More than one council member noted Hopper’s appointment seemed a good fit as the ties between industry and education are becoming closer and more beneficial to students.
“I am honored to have been chosen,” Hopper said. “I look forward to working with the board, our superintendent and the entire staff of the Oxford school system.”
The night was also host to a special tribute to Shaddix and his years of service.
A proclamation honoring Shaddix cited him for helping ensure “children have the best education possible.”
Council member Steven Waits noted Shaddix was serving on the city council when the Oxford school system was created.
“He’s very humble about this, but that will go down in my eyes as one of the greatest accomplishments in this city,” Waits said. “The impact he has had on this school system is hard to measure.”
“I don’t know what to say,” a visibly moved Shaddix replied after receiving a long, standing ovation. “Oxford has been my life. I was born here. I intend to die here. The school system is the one thing I am the most proud of in my life and I’ve done a lot of things. We have the best school system around and there is no doubt about it.”