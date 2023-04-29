 Skip to main content
Oxford’s Jon Clark is two years out from a rare surgery

OXFORD — Jon Clark, 64, feels blessed to have survived a rare surgery for esophageal cancer.

Clark, a veteran during the 1980s and 1990s who served during the Persian Gulf War, lives in Oxford. Two years ago, he had an esophagectomy, which removed all but a small part of his esophagus and stomach.

Jon and Terri Clark

Jon and Terri Clark endured an eight-year struggle during his diagnosis for esophageal cancer, which came with long-term treatments and surgery.
Jon Clark

