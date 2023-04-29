Oxford’s Jon Clark is two years out from a rare surgery

OXFORD — Jon Clark, 64, feels blessed to have survived a rare surgery for esophageal cancer.
Clark, a veteran during the 1980s and 1990s who served during the Persian Gulf War, lives in Oxford. Two years ago, he had an esophagectomy, which removed all but a small part of his esophagus and stomach.
In 2015, Clark and his wife Terri were heading back to their home in New Jersey after seeing their daughter, Bianca, graduate from Crown College in Powell, Tenn. Clark began having severe chest pains and sought treatment at once. The doctors, though, found nothing wrong his heart and told him to follow up with a gastroenterologist.
The Clarks sought medical help from a hospital in Philadelphia, Pa., that is affiliated with Jefferson Health Systems.
The test revealed that he had Barrett’s esophagus, a precancerous condition. The test also revealed a tiny spot of cancer, and subsequent treatments were scheduled. By the fall of 2016, he began a series of radiofrequency ablation treatments, which involves the use of a device that heats the outer layer of tissue in the esophagus and allows the tissue to slough off and get rid of, hopefully, cancer cells.
By March of 2017, the Clarks had moved to Oxford because he had accepted a job at Anniston Army Depot, where he still works.
“We kept going back and forth to New Jersey for treatments,” Terri said. “He had six to 12 biopsies for the next couple of years.”
Because of the COVID shutdown, Clark missed a checkup, and by August of 2020, had a checkup that revealed more cancer. After several treatments, the cancer kept returning, and the doctors began talking about the esophagectomy. The couple hesitated because of the potential of developing life-debilitating side effects.
“The remaining part of the stomach could leak, require stretching or even die,” Clark said. “There is the possibility of nicking a vital organ, such as the lungs or heart. A lung could collapse, or the patient could get pneumonia.”
Other emotional or physical problems could arise, according to stories the Clarks heard from their online support group for esophagectomy patients. Regardless, Clark made the final decision to move forward.
Terri figured her husband would never come home, and prepared herself for the possibility she would have to move near their daughter.
“We sold off most of our furniture,” she said, “because I didn’t want to sell it all by myself.”
On May 20 of 2021, the 10½-hour surgery took place. Most of the surgery was robotic and done without opening the chest. One doctor operated on the upper half of the esophagus, and another worked on the lower half, which required making an incision in Clark’s side beneath his ribcage. Robotically, the doctor picked up the upper part of his small intestine, pulled it through Clark’s chest and attached it to the remaining piece of the esophagus near the throat.
“I did so well I never had to have a feeding tube,” said Clark, who had to receive his nutrition intravenously for a week. Then, he was allowed to drink tea and clear soup.
By then, Clark was able to go to the hotel where Terri was staying. However, the trauma of the surgery to the body and emotional trauma began taking its toll. He had a period where he was vomiting repeatedly and, afterward, began to suffer from depression. The two problems diminished over time and the couple returned home to Oxford. Finally, on July 18, 2021, Clark went to work in the mailroom of ANAD, but he had one more obstacle to face.
During a recheck in 2022, the doctors in Philadelphia discovered a lymph node that tested positive for cancer. They told the couple to find a doctor closer to their Oxford home to avoid repeated long-distance trips.
The Clarks chose Grandview Hospital in Birmingham and scheduled a PET scan. A doctor discovered stage-four cancer in Clark’s lungs, and he spent about 18 weeks taking immunotherapy, which was successful. The couple began settling back down to normal.
Currently, the couple, who are devout Christians, feel blessed and appreciative for the support from their family and friends. They haven’t replaced all their furniture yet but are comfortable in their home. He sleeps in a hospital bed and will never be able to lie flat. Gravity helps the conduit act as an esophagus. He eats small meals slower than he ever did, and still has a few issues with food flow through his digestive tract from time to time.
“I used to weigh about 240 pounds, and now I only weigh 180,” said Clark, who once was a rigger on an aircraft carrier in the U.S. Navy. “I was a big, tough guy but the surgery took a lot of my strength away. Now I get winded easily.”
Still, the surgery has extended his life and, for now, they are glad to live near their daughter’s family in Birmingham, which includes their only grandchild, a five-year-old boy.