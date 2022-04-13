Oxford Public Library offers new preliteracy tool kit

OXFORD — A new program at the Oxford Public Library is providing librarians with a way to help families provide a firm foundation for children to succeed in school and in life.
Oxford Public Library is one of 88 public libraries throughout the state participating in “Reimagining School Readiness,” a program that features research-backed resources for parents or caregivers that significantly bolsters the intellectual and emotional skills underlying school readiness for children from birth to age 8.
The Reimagining School Readiness (RSR) Toolkit was developed by the Bay Area Discovery Museum with support from the California State Library and the Pacific Library Partnership. The Alabama Public Library Service was awarded a grant to train the state’s public libraries on RSR principles, including quality adult-child interactions, social skills, math and science learning, emotional learning, and stress management.
“Providing children with high-quality learning experiences is a sound investment in Alabama’s future,” said Oxford Public Library Director Amy Henderson. “The program places a strong emphasis on key aspects of early childhood development and empowers librarians to support children and families through fun, everyday activities that can happen at the library or at home.”
Resources that include implementation tips and strategies for librarians, as well as take-home activities for families, are based on research that views school readiness as a robust developmental process during the first eight years of a child’s life.
Program research asserts that all children are capable of developing the skills they need if the adults in their lives provide developmentally appropriate and rich experiences to boost learning and cognitive development.
The RSR Toolkit includes fliers, bookmarks, posters, and flashcards that feature easy, everyday activities and conversation starters for families to share to build quality interactions that shape children’s thinking skills.
The public library service developed a companion instructional kit for all participating libraries that includes activities on 10 different topics with books and educational toys that fortify the key findings of the study leading to RSR’s development.
“The Oxford Public Library already has a strong children’s department that provides resources and encouragement for parents to prepare our community’s children for school achievement,” Henderson said. “Library staff who are knowledgeable about early childhood development and the role reading and education play in development are an important support for parents who want their children to be successful upon entering school and throughout their education. Oxford has such library staff, and this program will supplement their capabilities to help the families in our community.”
For more information, contact the Oxford Public Library at 256-831-1750 or visit in person at 110 East 6th Street.