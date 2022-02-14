Oxford police kill suspect after vehicle pursuit

A suspect was reported deceased after Oxford police officers returned fire during a stolen vehicle pursuit early Monday morning.
Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge reported Airport Road was closed for four hours as the scene investigation was completed at 5:39 a.m.
The incident began after midnight as OPD officers went into pursuit of a vehicle reported stolen at gun point.
According to Partridge, the officers were fired upon several times by the driver as they traveled Interstate 20.
The driver of the vehicle was shot by the officers as they returned fire at Airport Road and Highway 21 and was reported as being deceased at the scene at 1:39 a.m.
Partridge reported no officers were injured.
The Oxford Police Department has scheduled a press conference at 1 p.m. Monday at the OPD Special Operations Building to give further details on the incident.