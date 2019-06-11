Oxford police were investigating Tuesday after a body of a man was found behind a shopping center that morning.
Capt. L.G. Owens said the man’s body was found around 11:15 a.m. behind the Kohl’s store in the Oxford Exchange by two men who had planned on going fishing in the quarry behind the store.
Owens declined to publicly release the identity until the person’s family has been notified. Owens said authorities believe the man died of natural causes, and foul play is not suspected.
Based on how long the body had been there, Owens said, it will likely be sent to the Department of Forensic Sciences laboratory in Huntsville for an autopsy.
Attempts to reach Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown on Tuesday for more information were not immediately successful.