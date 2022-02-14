Oxford police chief: Suspect who was shot, killed had 48-page rap sheet

OXFORD — Police Chief Bill Partridge, clearly irritated, told members of the news media Monday afternoon the suspect who was killed when officers returned fire during a stolen vehicle pursuit 12 hours earlier should never have been free on the streets.
Alexander Kade Lanier, 26, of Greenwood, S.C., was identified as the person killed at the end of a high-speed pursuit begun by holding a gun in a person’s face and taking their vehicle.
“Felony assaults, escapes, you name it, he’s done it,” Partridge said while waving Lanier’s 48-page rap sheet in the air. “This individual should not be walking our streets. He should be in jail and we shouldn’t be standing here today.”
The Oxford chief listed Lanier’s past charges which included first, second and third degree assaults; multiple drug offenses; numerous assault and battery charges with some involving detention center staff and law enforcement officers; multiple vehicle thefts; attempts to evade law enforcement; fraud; and outstanding felony warrants.
Partridge, backed with a surveillance video of the incident, said Lanier approached a vehicle at 12:11 a.m. Monday morning in the Waffle House parking lot on Jimmy Hinton Drive.
“He carries on a conversation. He pulls a gun and the owners run toward the police officer who was sitting across the street,” Partridge said. “Lanier jumps in the vehicle, puts it in drive, and takes off and you see the pursuit happening.”
According to Partridge, Lanier went westbound on Interstate 20 and began shooting at law enforcement as the pursuit approached Mile Marker 179.
Partridge reported the officer-involved shooting occurred at Airport Road and Highway 21 “where the subject was shot in the vehicle and his vehicle came to rest on Highway 21.”
The victims of the carjacking were uninjured.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation of the officer-involved shooting in concert with the Applied Forensics Center at Jacksonville State.
Partridge said the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is completed.
“The officers are in good shape and we are seeking [trauma] help for them also,” he added.
“If this individual would shoot at police officers and carjack a vehicle right across the street from a uniformed marked unit, just imagine what he’d do to our citizens,” Partridge said.
Partridge said Lanier had been arrested and jailed in Pell City until a court ordered him into a rehabilitation facility from where he “just walked away.”
“We need to stop passing laws that water down our criminal justice system and allow these individuals to walk our streets,” the chief said. “These men and women [officers] shouldn’t be out here every day on our streets putting their lives on the line because judges and courts allow these individuals to walk out without a bond or putting them into a rehabilitation facility that is not as secure so they can just walk off, obtain a weapon and do this type of thing.”
Partridge said the weapon Lanier used had been stolen Sunday in Moody.