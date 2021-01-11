Oxford police aiding FBI with Capitol riot investigation

An officer from the Oxford Police Department is aiding an FBI investigation of a riot in the U.S. Capitol last week, according to national news reports.
A Wall Street Journal story released Friday quoted Oxford police Sgt. Jason Webb about his work with facial recognition software to identify American citizens who stormed the U.S. Capitol Building Jan. 6. The software, Clearview AI, had seen its access rates jump 26 percent over an average weekday since the riot, the company’s CEO told the New York Times on Friday. Five people died in or as a result of the riot, which began as a protest against the certification of electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.
Attempts to reach Oxford police were unsuccessful Monday.
According to a release on the FBI’s website, the agency “is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol building and surrounding area.” Included in the list of arrests since Jan. 6 is a 70-year-old man from Falkville who was found in possession of 11 molotov cocktails at the Capitol Building, according to the U.S. District Attorney.
In addition to Webb’s work, Chief Bill Partridge was quoted in a U.S. Department of Justice document that was released last month. The report, a product of an investigation by the President’s Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice started in 2019, was written as a “modern study of the state of American policing and determine specific measures to reduce crime and promote the rule of law,” according to the DOJ.
The report includes an explanation of work performed at Oxford’s East Area Metro Crime Center, including a network of surveillance devices on roadways and parking lots, a cyber crimes investigation unit and computer and phone forensics equipment. The EMACC is regularly involved in policework beyond Oxford’s borders, including cooperation with other municipalities in the region.
“[By bringing] these smaller departments together . . . we’ve seen dramatic decreases in crime, especially violent crime, across the region,” Partridge was quoted as saying in the document.