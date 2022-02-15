Oxford picks 1986 graduate Stanley as school superintendent

OXFORD -- Dr. Shannon Stanley, a 1986 Oxford High School graduate and former superintendent of Boaz City Schools, has been named the district’s new superintendent.
The Oxford Board of Education unanimously approved officially offering Stanley the post during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday morning.
Board chairman Alex Davenport said the board’s attorney will be working out contractual details with Stanley over the next few days with a target start date of March 1.
Board members began their search just over a month ago when Dr. Jeff Goodwin, who had held the position for 16 years, officially left Jan. 2 to become the president of Northwest-Shoals Community College.
Stanley served five years as a principal in the Oxford system before spending two years as an assistant superintendent for Lee County Schools. She worked for two years as assistant superintendent for Jefferson County Schools before being appointed to the Boaz position.
She retired from that position in 2019 due to an issue with her husband’s health and joined the Southern Regional Education Board as a school improvement leadership coach.
The family has returned to Oxford, where her son is a freshman at Oxford High School.