Oxford officer saves choking baby

A 1-month-old infant was recovering Monday after an Oxford police officer saved his life the day before.
Capt. Brian Waits said a family was driving on Interstate 20 around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when the baby boy stopped breathing near mile marker 185. Waits said the family called 911, and Oxford police and state troopers arrived shortly after.
When Officer Josh Hardeman arrived, Waits said, he began rubbing and patting the baby’s back until the infant vomited and began breathing again. Waits said it appeared the baby had been choking on something.
“He was calm and did what he was trained to do,” Waits said of Hardeman.
Waits said medics took the baby to Regional Medical Center in Anniston.
Waits said he talked to the baby’s mother Monday, and she told him her son was doing well and she planned to take him to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for follow-up care.
“I feel good that the baby is alive and well,” Waits said.