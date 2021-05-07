Oxford Middle School gets athletics grant from Alabama Power

Oxford Middle School received $2,500 from Alabama Power to put toward its weight room, the company announced this week.
The money comes as part of the utility company’s “Power to Play” program, which provides a sports grant up to $2,500 to middle and high schools to improve their athletics programs, or an arts grant at the same value for programs like theater, choir and visual arts.
Money can be used to offer new programs, upgrade equipment or offset participation costs for students and their families.
According to a news release from Alabama Power, students involved in extracurriculars tend to have better high school experiences — better standardized testing scores, better attendance and fewer disciplinary issues.
“We are excited to support these programs and the opportunities they provide to our young people,” Tequila Smith, president of the Alabama Power Foundation, was quoted as saying in the release.
Talladega County Central High School was also among this year’s athletics grant recipients.