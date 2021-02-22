Oxford man indicted on sodomy charge involving child

An Oxford man remained in jail Monday after he was indicted last year on a sex charge involving a young girl.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies arrested the 35-year-old man Sunday. A Calhoun County grand jury indicted him during its December session on a charge of first-degree sodomy.
The man abused a girl under 12 years old between June 1, 2019 and May 25, 2020, according to court records.
The man was booked into jail with bond set at $100,000. An attempt Monday to reach deputies for more information was not immediately successful.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those who are charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.