An Oxford man will be required to pay $500 and write an apology after pleading guilty to harassing communication for his online comments about an Anniston city councilman.
Danny B. Floyd, 50, was arrested last month after he made a post on Facebook about Ward 3 Councilman Ben Little, writing that “someone needs to put a well-placed round behind his ear.”
According to court documents, Floyd entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor harassing communication charge Tuesday in the court of Circuit Judge Randy Moeller.
Moeller ordered Floyd to pay a $500 fine and to write a public letter of apology as part of a pretrial diversion agreement.
Attempts to reach Floyd and his attorney were not immediately successful Thursday.
Little, the councilman, said he was satisfied with the outcome.
“Everybody learns something, and maybe the community is a better place,” Little said.
Floyd’s online outburst came shortly after Little’s October trial on ethics charges. A Jefferson County jury found Little guilty of negligently voting on a matter in which he had a conflict of interest, a charge that stemmed from a 2017 vote on a list of properties to be declared nuisances.The charge is a misdemeanor and Little remains on the council.
The prosecutor in Little’s case spotted Floyd’s Facebook comment and reported it to the Calhoun County district attorney.