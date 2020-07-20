You are the owner of this article.
Oxford man charged with robbing woman

An Oxford man remained in jail Monday after he reportedly robbed a woman last week.

Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Roderick Cosby, 39, on Thursday with third-degree robbery, second-degree possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

Court documents allege Cosby used force to rob a woman of her money that day. Cosby also allegedly was found with marijuana for personal use and tried to prevent a deputy from arresting him.

An attempt Monday to reach deputies for more information on the incident was unsuccessful.

Cosby was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $13,500. He is set to appear in court Aug. 6 for a preliminary hearing. 

Third-degree robbery is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 

