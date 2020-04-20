Oxford man charged with child sex abuse

Authorities charged an Oxford man last week after he allegedly sexually abused a child in 2019.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged the 34-year-old man Thursday with sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.
According to the man’s arrest warrant, he abused a girl on Dec. 21. An attempt to reach the major crimes unit for more information was not immediately successful.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. On Monday, he was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His next court date is set for May 18.
The Star typically withholds the names of those who are charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
Sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.