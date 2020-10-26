Oxford man charged in fatal wreck that killed 3-year-old

An Oxford man remained in jail Monday after he allegedly recklessly caused the death of a young child and injured three others last month.
Oxford police charged Kambui Malik Dotson, 40, on Oct. 16 with one count of manslaughter and three counts of second-degree assault, according to court records made public Friday.
Court documents allege he caused the death of Lucy Bryan and injured three others on Sept. 9 by speeding “and/or” driving on the wrong side of the road.
Authorities told The Star in September that Dotson had been driving his Mustang on Leon Smith Parkway, just south of Home Depot at the Oxford Exchange, when he moved into the wrong lane to pass traffic in front of him and collided head-on with a minivan carrying 3-year-old Lucy, her parents and her 5-year-old brother.
All four family members were initially taken to Regional Medical Center in Anniston for treatment. Lucy was later flown to UAB hospital in Birmingham, where she died the next day.
Dotson was also hospitalized at UAB after the wreck.
Dotson was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $75,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 2.
Manslaughter is a Class B felony. If convicted, Dotson could face up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000 upon conviction.