An Oxford man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal shooting in Talladega Downs apartments two months ago.
Cecil Paul Adair II, 20, was arrested Friday on the Talladega warrant. Adair was being held Monday on a $50,000 bond, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
Adair is accused of shooting Damonte Battle, 18, of Talladega, around 4:30 p.m. on May 26. Battle, who had graduated from Talladega High School less than a week before his death, was transported to Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center after being shot, but was never stabilized to the point that he could be taken to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital. He was pronounced dead at Brookwood/Citizens about an hour after being shot, Talladega Police Capt. John McCoy said at the time.
Capt. Patrick Thornton said Monday that Adair was arrested at the Oxford Police Department Friday afternoon.
According to McCoy, Adair is charged with manslaughter rather than murder because the evidence shows that Adair was acting recklessly, rather than intentionally at the time of the incident that ended with Battle’s death.
The May 26 incident was the third fatal shooting in Talladega for 2019; Tourious Morris, 38, was shot to death on Savory Street March 27, and Roderick Burns, also 38, was charged with murder in connection with that incident.
Dequarius Brown, 27, was shot to death at City Court II Apartments on May 11. That case remains under investigation.
A conviction for manslaughter involving a handgun carries a penalty of 10 to 20 years in prison.