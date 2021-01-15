Oxford man and woman indicted on child abuse charges

A Calhoun County grand jury recently indicted an Oxford couple after they allegedly abused a toddler in June.
The grand jury indicted Emily Joy Holley and Joseph D. Parker, both 26, each with one count of aggravated child abuse. Oxford police arrested them on those charges in July.
The couple had taken a 2-year-old boy in their care to a hospital in Gadsden on June 28, where staff found the child had a brain bleed, a broken arm and bruises or bug bites on his legs, Capt. L.G. Owens said Friday.
The abuse happened at a trailer in the 1900 block of Taylor’s Chapel Road in Oxford, Owens said.
Both were booked into the Calhoun County Jail, each with bond set at $15,000. Parker was released on bond in July, and Holley bonded out of jail last week. Their arraignments are scheduled for Jan. 28.
Parker’s attorney, Mike Lusk, declined to comment. An attempt Friday to reach Holley’s attorney was unsuccessful.