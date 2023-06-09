 Skip to main content
Oxford man accused of mother’s death fighting extradition in Texas

Oxford police are seeking what’s known as a “governor’s warrant” on a 29-year-old Oxford man who is fighting extradition in Texas after he allegedly caused the death of his mother.

Police say that a warrant has been issued for Kyle Thomas Krieger after an investigation into the death of his mother, Pamela Gray Williams, led authorities to believe Krieger to be involved, according to Oxford police Sgt. Scott Glanze.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.