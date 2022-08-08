Oxford Honey Baked Ham undergoes renovations

OXFORD — The Honey Baked Ham Company, located at 637 Snow Street, is undergoing renovations as part of the company’s major remodeling program across its network of 435 retail stores.
In addition to providing an updated look to Honey Baked Ham’s retail stores, the initiative also aims to provide an enhanced customer experience.
The local outlet was closed during the weekend as renovations began but reopened for regular business hours beginning Monday morning.
Staff members at the location said the new signage for the store is expected to be in place by the end of the week.
“After 62 great years, it was time for Honey Baked Ham to modernize itself to appeal to today’s consumers,” JoAnn Herold, Chief Marketing Officer at The Honey Baked Ham Company, said in a 2019 press release announcing the remodeling plans. “This modernization started with an updated brand identity, manifesting itself across our website, advertising creative, merchandising, packaging, uniforms and now, our retail stores.”
According to the company, the new design will incorporate an extensive exterior remodel including new signage, relocated entrance doors, new building color and awnings featuring the new branded color palette and upgraded lighting and landscaping. Interior enhancements will feature a handcrafted look including wood tones and subway tile, updated signage, enhanced merchandising area, and the ability to increase or decrease seating based on peak traffic times.
Additionally, the store design will leverage technology and layout to improve the customer experience during seasonal times, something the brand made a focal point during planning. These features include a more efficient ordering process, ability to order online and pick-up in store, as well as a separate “pick-up” area for carry-out orders.
Honey Baked Ham said it plans to remodel 10-20 retail stores per year.