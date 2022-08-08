 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Oxford Honey Baked Ham undergoes renovations

Honey Baked Ham

The Honey Baked Ham store in Oxford is undergoing a redesign as part of the company’s plans to renovate all of its locations nationwide.

 Brian Graves/The Anniston Star

OXFORD — The Honey Baked Ham Company, located at 637 Snow Street, is undergoing renovations as part of the company’s major remodeling program across its network of 435 retail stores.

In addition to providing an updated look to Honey Baked Ham’s retail stores, the initiative also aims to provide an enhanced customer experience.