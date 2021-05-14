Oxford Health vaccinating teens as shots expand

If you know a teenager anywhere in Alabama who needs to get vaccinated against COVID-19, consider sending them to Oxford, Tom Dixon said Friday.
“We’re one of the few places where Pfizer is in abundance,” said Dixon, director of Oxford Health Systems, the city’s health care authority.
Over the past few weeks, Oxford Health has been offering people the Pfizer vaccine — generally harder to find locally than the Moderna shot — at a drive-in clinic on Hamric Drive.
Lately there had been signs that interest in the shot is waning statewide, but the situation changed for the Oxford clinic this week when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the Pfizer vaccine for use in kids 12 to 15 years old.
Oxford Health held in-school clinics this week to give shots to Oxford High School students whose parents gave their permission, Dixon said Friday. He didn’t have an estimate of how many kids got vaccinated, but he said Oxford Health still has 1,200 doses on hand.
To register for shots at Oxford’s drive-in clinic, go to oxfordal.gov and click the “COVID-19” tab.
Alabama vaccination rates still low
The expanded vaccine eligibility comes as most of the nation is talking about another ruling from the CDC: The agency’s surprise decision this week to recommend that people who are fully vaccinated can go into most public places without masks.
Alabama has already dropped mask requirements, but health officials in the state until this week were urging people to keep wearing them in most public settings, out of an abundance of caution.
Assistant state health officer Dr. Karen Landers on Friday said the state is following the CDC’s lead, and hoping the new mask rules will encourage more people to seek out the vaccine.
“We are very well aware that our vaccination rates are lower than they need to be,” Landers said.
Alabama lags behind most states in its vaccination rate, CDC numbers show. In Calhoun County, 27 percent of eligible people are completely vaccinated, according to numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Despite the relatively low vaccination rate, shots do seem to be keeping COVID-19 infections and deaths from their winter highs. As of Friday morning, 319 people in Calhoun County and more than 11,000 people statewide have died with COVID-19 infections.