 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Oxford Health Systems hosts monthly health series

Oxford Health System fair

Oxford Health Systems Paramedic Carla Jones administers a blood pressure check to Vanessa Groce of Anniston on Tuesday during the monthly health series at the Oxford Civic Center.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

Tuesday was International Self Care Awareness Day, the perfect backdrop for folks to get their blood pressure, blood sugar, hearing and vision checked for free.

That opportunity was offered by the monthly Community Health Series sponsored by Oxford Health Systems and Alabama Cares.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.