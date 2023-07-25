Oxford Health Systems hosts monthly health series

Tuesday was International Self Care Awareness Day, the perfect backdrop for folks to get their blood pressure, blood sugar, hearing and vision checked for free.
That opportunity was offered by the monthly Community Health Series sponsored by Oxford Health Systems and Alabama Cares.
Ellen Hunt, Alabama Cares director, said the monthly programs began in March after she had been contacted by health systems paramedic Carla Jones.
“Carla came to me and suggested our agency has experience in getting events like this together,” Hunt said. “She told me the idea and I felt it was an excellent idea.”
“Every month is different and is free,” Hunt explained. “We began here in March and are doing this every month to provide free health education to the public.”
“The great thing about this is there are 13 area agencies on aging in the state and this idea caught wind,” she said. “We are the first to do this and it caught the attention of our state commissioner in Montgomery.”
Hunt said the Middle Alabama Agency on Aging, including St. Clair County, contacted her with the desire to do one for their area modeled after the Oxford sessions.
“We certainly are hoping this idea catches on across the state,” Hunt said.
Hunt calls Alabama Cares “the best kept secret” as it provides a plethora of services including a nutrition program for senior centers, along with support for Alzheimer’s caregivers.
“We also have an ombudsman in our office to work as liaisons between the state and nursing home facilities,” Hunt said, adding there is help available for Medicaid and legal services.
Hunt said next month’s program will focus on emergency preparedness featuring representatives from local first responders and the Emergency Management Agency. That program will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Oxford Civic Center.
September’s program will focus on suicide awareness and mental health; October will center on breast and prostate cancer awareness; November is Alzheimer’s Disease and caregivers month; and December will feature dealing with the stress of the holiday season.
“We are hoping to do these every year and hope they will just get bigger,” Hunt said.
