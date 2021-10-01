Oxford City Council passes budget for fiscal 2022

OXFORD — The City of Oxford is set to operate on a $61 million budget for fiscal 2022 after the City Council voted to approve the budget at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting.
Anticipating revenues of $61,240,451, the city will spend $61,034,681, projecting a surplus of $205,770.
A major source of revenue for the city consists of income under the category of General Government, at $54,922,700. Included in that amount are Gross Receipts Tax of $38,000,000; Property Tax, $3,350,000; Business Licenses, $3,500,000; Miscellaneous Income $2,500,000; Lodging Tax, $1,400,000; and Simple Seller Tax $1,150,000. All other items under revenue listing bring in less than $1,000,000.
Eight of the 19 departments listed under Expenditures will require more than $4,000,000 each to operate. The departments, in order, are the Oxford Police, $10,705,269.50; Appropriations, $9,277,150; General Government Expenditures, $7,368,100; Debt Service, $7,291,283;Parks & Recreation, $6,489,538; Street Department, $4,769,600; Oxford Fire Department, $4,464,295; and the Performing Arts, $4,010,088.
A couple of departments are set up to generate their own income for services rendered, such the renting of space to the public, or admission to shows and attractions. The Parks and Recreation Department is expected to generate $2,043,450, while the Performing Arts Department will generate $3,513,500.
“The new fiscal year begins annually on October 1,” Mayor Alton Craft said. “Our increased budget reflects the recent 2020 census numbers for Oxford, which is growth. You can look around our city and see growth in every direction you go. Our recent industrial expansions show a direct connection to new family-supporting wage jobs, which has a domino effect on why we have new housing developments. The fiscal numbers reflect our continued growth, which requires expansions to our public services like infrastructure improvements, quality of life enhancements for our residents and public safety. Oxford is on the map, and we are showing everyone that others are joining us. We continue to announce new retail, restaurant, and hotel developments. It is an honor to be the mayor alongside a City Council that shares a vision for Oxford’s future generations.”
Prior to passing the budget, the council — minus President Chris Spurlin, due to illness, and Councilman Steve Waits, due to job commitments — discussed adding a much-needed item to the 2021 budget: $3,500 for the repair of a heat pump at the Oxford Public Library, and ordering a new one, at a cost of $20,000. The new one will take two to three months to arrive. A future expense will include paying $50,000 for a company to erect the new heat pump onto the roof of the library.
Librarian Amy Henderson said the unit under consideration had already cost too much to keep in repair.
In a brief discussion prior to passing the budget and other items on the agenda, the council discussed the recycling program. At the last council meeting, discussions about how to pay for the recycling took place, but no decision has been made.
“Recycling will be positive for our city, and residents are wanting it.” Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard said.
The Calhoun County Commissioners has already deeded property to the city of Oxford for the purposes of recycling. It’s where the old county barn is, on Turner Road in the Bynum-Coldwater area. The barn, which will be redesigned, is to be used to store the recyclables before they are sold. A few pieces of equipment will also be needed to carry out the recycling process.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has given a grant to the city to be used to purchase trailers, and the city plans to hire part-time employees to implement the program. The city plans to start small with the recycling program and build on it. Already, city officials are in talks with companies who want to buy the recycled items. Hubbard thanked Oxford’s spokesperson for the city, Lorie Denton, for creating a video promoting recycling. It is located on the City of Oxford’s Facebook page.
Hubbard, a retired teacher, is including the K-4 students at Oxford City Schools in the effort to institute the program. The schools are to complete a competition based on recycling by Friday. The school with the most recyclables will receive a prize of $1,000.
During a discussion of workforce development, Denton, who formerly worked for the Calhoun County Economic Development Council, said one of her goals is to retain jobs and grow the population of the city. She plans to also reach out to older students and inform them about available jobs in the community.
“We are laying the groundwork and framework,” Denton said, “and that will take several years to do. There are several arms I would like to pull together, and I am committed to building those arms to sustain ourselves regarding economic development.”
In a later phone conversation, Denton said her background helped her see the importance of economic development.
“We are grateful,” she said, “for our relationship with Don Hopper and the Calhoun County EDC, who does a great job recruiting manufacturers, and we want to make sure we give them the perfect location for any project.”
Another discussion centered on the need for the city to work with other cities in and near Calhoun County to share ideas and promote economic development, especially in tourism.
In addition to seeing the budget passed, members in the formal meeting handled the following items with little discussion:
· Appointed a new member to the Keep Oxford Beautiful Board.
· Authorized the mayor to execute an agreement with Randy Henson for bush hogging and hay bailing at Apple Valley Lane.
· Authorized the mayor to execute an agreement with the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission for a fixed route and ADA Paratransit services and for a comprehensive mapping program.
· Authorized the mayor to execute an agreement with the Alabama Community College Conference for baseball tournaments at Choccolocco Park in May of 2022-24.