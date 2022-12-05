Oxford alum, MLB pitcher Jackson Stephens to serve as Oxford Christmas Parade grand marshal

OXFORD — Jackson Stephens, who has made a name for himself with two Major League Baseball teams as a right-handed pitcher, will come home to Oxford on Thursday night to serve as the grand marshal of the 2022 Oxford Christmas Parade.
The former Yellow Jacket was considered a major contributor to Oxford High School’s 2012 Class 6A title before being selected in the 18th round of the Major League Baseball draft that same year by the Cincinnati Reds.
Stephens signed with the Atlanta Braves in January of this year, and pitched two scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series.
He elected to become a free agent late last month.
The annual Christmas parade is organized by the Oxfordfest volunteer committee and will feature bands, floats, and decorated vehicles along Choccolocco and Main streets beginning at 6 Thursday night.
Oxford’s roads along Main Street will close at 4:30 p.m. to secure the area for both participants and spectators.
The weather appears to be cooperating with any Christmas festivities scheduled for the weekend.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham is forecasting Thursday to be partly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight with a low of 58 degrees.
Friday is forecast to have a 40 percent chance of rain before noon clearing to partly cloudy with a high near 69 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 61 degrees. A 30 percent chance of rain develops later that evening with a low around 42 degrees.