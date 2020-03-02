Outbreak would cancel some surgeries, Alabama health officials say

If the new coronavirus COVID-19 makes its way into Alabama, you can expect to wait a while longer for that knee replacement.
Elective surgeries — including procedures that a patient might need, but not necessarily right this minute — will be among the first things to go as state officials move to free up hospital beds and prepare for an outbreak, Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association. Said on Monday.
“Frankly, they’re not going to want you at the hospital with people who have COVID-19,” Williamson said.
Williamson, a former state health officer, was among the current and health officials who gave reporters an update via teleconference Monday on the state’s efforts to combat COVID-19, the disease that has become an increasing concern for state and federal public health officials in recent weeks.
As of Monday, according to the World Health Organization, more than 87,000 people worldwide have been confirmed to be infected with the virus, which was first observed among small numbers of patients in China just three months ago.
Those numbers, though, seem to change as fast as scientists can track them. Federal officials last week cited between 40 and 50 cases in the U.S., many of them among Americans who’d been brought back to the U.S. after staying on a cruise ship where an outbreak occurred. Over the weekend, that number rose to about 90, with the country recording its first few deaths from the virus and a likely outbreak suspected in a nursing home in the state of Washington, according to various reports in the news media.
Alabama still hadn’t seen a single confirmed case as of Monday, State Health Officer Scott Harris said in the teleconference.
“We feel confident in saying we don’t have the disease circulating in our community,” Harris said.
Harris said the Alabama Department of Public Health stood up a coronavirus task force in mid-January and has been monitoring about 100 people who recently traveled to China. Those patients have been asked to self-isolate and regularly report their temperature to health officials, Harris said. Only 10 or fewer, people who actually showed symptoms of illness, have been tested for the virus, Harris said.
Testing should increase soon now that the state has the equipment it needs to test without sending samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, he said.
‘Changing very rapidly’
China is no longer the only place health officials have to worry about. Outbreaks in Italy and Iran last week had global health officials talking about the possibility the disease will one day be described as a pandemic. At least 11 states have reported cases, according to the CDC, with Rhode Island and Florida reporting their first cases over the weekend.
Harris acknowledged that the picture is changing fast.
“This is a situation that is changing very rapidly,” he said.
Health officials’ advice remains the same: Wash your hands frequently. Get a flu shot — something that will make it easier for doctors to narrow down the source if you come down with an illness. Stop hunting for masks, which doctors need and average folks don’t
An N95 medical mask will work only if it’s fitted properly, Williamson said, and is of little use to people not working in close contact with patients. He said a run on masks could make it harder for hospitals to get the supplies they’ll need.
“That’s why the inappropriate use of masks is becoming so problematic,” Williamson said.
Harris said health officials are working not only with hospitals but with nursing homes to find ways to prepare for the arrival of the illness.
Alabama Nursing Home Association spokesman John Matson, in a telephone interview after the teleconference, said nursing homes already have some practice in dealing with disease outbreaks. The flu can be lethal for older and immune compromised people, and nursing homes typically step up their regular cleaning during flu season. In a bad flu season, he said, some nursing homes discourage outside visitors.
“You never want to stop people from going to visit their loved ones, but we would limit visitation as necessary to protect everyone’s health,” he said.
Both the CDC and the state Health Department report that Alabama has “high” or “significant” levels of flu across the state right now.
Game of unknowns
Health officials on Monday said finding available hospital beds will be a priority if COVID-19 does arrive here.
Asked how many beds the state has open now, Williamson said there’s no count now — though establishing an inventory would be one of the first things the state would do if COVID-19 or any other illness begins to pose a capacity problem for hospitals. State officials would find important equipment such as respirators, and distribute it where needed. Elective surgeries would go on hold.
Emily Marsal, executive director of the State Health Planning and Development Agency, or SHPDA, said there are about 14,400 beds in hospitals across the state. About 750 of them were unoccupied in November, which she described as a typical count. SHPDA regulates long-term planning for hospitals across the state. Marsal said she didn’t know how the health department’s COVID-19 plans would affect the numbers in the event of an outbreak.
Asked if the annual flu epidemic would put a strain on that effort, Williamson said he didn’t think so. Despite the CDC numbers, he said, anecdotal reports from hospitals suggest that the flu season isn’t putting as much strain on hospitals as it was just a few weeks ago.
Alabama saw 1,286 flu deaths in 2018, making it the state with the third-highest per-capita rate of flu deaths.
Health officials have repeatedly said there’s no reason to panic over COVID-19. Some commentators have noted that the flu kills thousands of Americans every year — implying, perhaps, that concern over COVID-19 is somewhat overblown.
Williamson said it’s the unknowns that make the disease worth monitoring. Current data from China, he said, suggests that the illness is a little more contagious than the flu — but with a fatality rate 20 times as high as the flu.
He’s quick to point out that those numbers are likely to change, as scientists get a better grasp on how far the illness has actually spread.
“Maybe it’s a little more infectious than influenza. Maybe it’s a little more lethal than influenza,” he said. “We’re into the unknowns.”