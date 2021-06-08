Orlando murder suspect nabbed in Calhoun County

An Oxford man remained in jail Tuesday after he allegedly fled a murder charge in Florida.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies arrested Laron Raynard Manning, 43, on Sunday as a fugitive.
According to court documents, Manning faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, home invasion robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit a home invasion robbery in Orlando, Fla.
According to tweets from Orlando police’s Twitter account, Manning was the third man to be arrested after he was allegedly involved in the murder of Julian Burgeson on April 20 on Folkstone Lane.
According to Burgeson’s obituary, he was 20 years old and left behind his parents, siblings and other family members.
Manning was booked into the Calhoun County Jail without bond. His next court date is scheduled for July 8.
An attempt Tuesday to reach Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies for additional comment was unsuccessful.