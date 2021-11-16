Only 15 days left for choosing the best Medicare coverage

Only 15 weekdays are left for Medicare recipients to choose or change their plans.
“There is still time,” said Brian Bryant of Alabama Health Guidance of Jacksonville, “but the open enrollment period is almost over.”
Bryant is one of several brokers in Calhoun County who help people evaluate the Medicare program that best suits their needs. Open enrollment, which began on Oct 15, ends on Tues., Dec. 7.
“There is no need to panic,” he added, “but people should check their plan, no matter which one they have now, and they should check it every year to see the changes that have taken place.”
Another source that senior citizens have while making decisions about Medicare, besides insurance brokers or agents, is the State Health Insurance Assistance Program, called SHIP, which hires employees and enlists volunteers to educate people on Medicare.
The 10-county SHIP Regional Program administrator is Teresa Speigner.
When senior citizens call the SHIP office, they can ask questions that are answered by trained employees and volunteers.
“Also, when senior citizens call, they may realize,” Speigner said, “that there are different programs that may help them pay for part of their Medicare and health insurance. We have applications to assist them, such as the Medicare Savings Plan.”
Neither Bryant nor his employees charge people for their counseling service, and there is no charge for the services that SHIP provides. Both places ask senior citizens to fill out a questionnaire that allows them to compare the advantages and disadvantages of the two types of Medicare, which are the Medicare Supplements plan and the Medicare Advantage plan, either of which a person may choose during the open enrollment period.
Medicare Supplements Plans:
With Medicare, people must meet a deductible, which is $233 for 2022, and then pay 20 percent of the costs incurred for their doctors, hospital visits, X-rays, tests and other health expenses. Most people choose to cover that 20 percent cost by paying premiums for a supplemental Medicare plan, which are named with letters of the alphabet. Existing now are the supplemental plans of A, B, E, F, G and N, although F is for only those who have been grandfathered in.
Bryant said many people are alarmed that their Medicare costs are increasing by $21.60 each month. However, he said the cost is covered by the increase in Social Security income, which will increase by 5.9 percent.
The supplemental plans costs are also increasing, which happens each year as a person get older.
Medicare Advantage Plans:
With Medicare Advantage Plans, people agree to pay co-pays for doctor and hospital visits and other health expenses, but some plans have no costs for premiums.
Senior citizens have a choice which insurance company they prefer, or which one is most cost efficient for them. Also, most of the advantage plans come with dental, vision and hearing benefits, while Medicare Supplemental plans do not.
“It is important to keep up with medical expenses each year, so you can have a comparison for the next year when open enroll,” Bryant said.
How to make a choice:
People may contact the SHIP program or a Medicare broker, the latter of which represents several different health plans. Also, there are agents that sell only one brand of Medicare Advantage plans, such as Aetna, Humana, Blue Cross Blue Shield, United, Viva or others.
Two additional services offered by the SHIP program include giving advice when senior citizens feel someone charged them for health services they have not received, or if they are getting unwanted phone calls from someone regarding health insurance or Medicare.
“Our mission really is to protect, detect and report,” Speigner said.
The number to call for SHIP is 1-800-243-5465 or email Teresa.speigner@earpdc.org. Brian Bryant of Alabama Health Guidance is at 256-281-3600.