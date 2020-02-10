One week left to register for March 3 primary

All eyes are on New Hampshire this week, but Alabama’s March 3 primary isn’t far off.
Would-be voters in Alabama have just a week to register to cast a ballot in the primary, in which the state’s voters will weigh in on presidential nominees and candidates for a U.S. Senate seat among other things.
Rural Calhoun County voters will also get to decide whether alcohol can be sold on Sundays in the county outside city limits.
Friday is the last day to hand-deliver a voter registration form to the local board of registrars, according to the Alabama secretary of state’s office. Registrations that are mailed must be postmarked by Saturday.
Feb. 17 — the President’s Day holiday — is the last day to register online.
Carolyn Henderson, a member of the Calhoun County Board of Registrars, said she expects modest turnout on March 3, possibly as low as 18 to 20 percent of the electorate. Part of that estimate, she said, is based on lower-than-expected turnout in the Iowa caucus last week.
“People don’t like to vote against their own party, so I think some people will wait out the primary,” she said.
Presidential election years are typically when turnout is highest, particularly in the general election. But in primaries, a lot depends on who’s on the ballot.
This year, President Donald Trump has one opponent on the Alabama ballot, former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld, who’s widely considered a very long shot for the nomination. Democrats have 14 presidential candidates on the ballot.
The last time Alabama was in the same situation, with a sitting GOP president on the ballot and a field of Democrats seeking the nomination, was in 2004. Turnout for that primary was 17 percent, according to the secretary of state’s office. The strongest primary turnout in this century was for the 2008 primary, when there was no incumbent and both parties fielded multiple presidential hopefuls.
To check on your current registration status or register online to vote, go to alabamavotes.gov.