One of two suspects charged in Anniston shooting

Anniston police had one man in custody Tuesday and were seeking another after the two shot and injured three men about a week earlier.
Police charged Teddricko Lytez Armstrong, 24, on Monday with three counts of first-degree assault.
Grier said Armstrong and another man went into a house in the 3000 block of McKleroy Avenue shortly after midnight on Nov. 22 and shot three men. He said two of those men were taken via ambulance and the other man was driven by car to two local hospitals.
Grier encouraged anyone who may know the identity of the second man to contact Anniston police.
Armstrong remained in the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $45,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10.
First-degree assault is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.