One killed, one injured in domestic dispute

Anniston police were investigating Tuesday after, they said, a domestic dispute the day before left one dead and another severely injured.
According to police, officers were called around 10:45 a.m. to a home in the 4100 block of Wellborn Avenue, where they found 34-year-old Andrew Edwards dead and his father, 58-year-old Andy Edwards, suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:30 p.m. Brown said Edwards had a stab wound in his right leg, but he did not know how he died.
A news release from police stated no arrests had been made. Sgt. Randy Grier said police were not seeking any suspects.
Brown said Edwards’ body was sent to an Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences laboratory for an autopsy.