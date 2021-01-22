One killed in wreck near Eastaboga

An Anniston woman died Thursday night after a car collided with hers in Oxford.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said the wreck happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 9400 block of U.S. 78, near Eastaboga.
Brown said 28-year-old Ana Delgado Salazar of Anniston was driving her Kia sedan east on U.S. 78 when an Infiniti G35 sedan traveling west crossed the centerline of the road, hitting Salazar’s car head on.
Salazar was killed instantly and pronounced dead at the scene, Brown said. One passenger of the other car was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, and another was taken to Regional Medical Center in Anniston.
Salazar’s body was sent to an Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences laboratory in Huntsville for an autopsy, Brown said, and Oxford police were investigating the wreck.