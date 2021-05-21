One injured, two charged in Jacksonville shooting

Jacksonville police were investigating Friday after a shooting in the city left one man injured and hospitalized the day before.
Jacksonville police charged Keyshon Lynch, 21, and Corri Tignor, 23, both of Jacksonville, in the shooting. Lynch was charged with first-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Tignor was charged with attempted first-degree assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied dwelling.
Chief Marcus Wood said Lynch and Tignor had been shooting at each other that afternoon outside a residential area when Lynch shot a relative of 21-year-old Tignor’s, who was standing nearby.
According to a news release from police, officers were called at 3:40 p.m. to the 200 block Bundrum Drive Northwest in response to reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, Wood said, they found Lynch at the scene, determined that other people involved had already left and got a description of the vehicle they left in.
Shortly afterward, they pulled over a car matching the description, driven by Tignor, in the parking lot of the Jacksonville State University Student Health Center and found his relative suffering from a gunshot wound inside.
Firefighters and medics treated the injured man in the parking lot before he was flown via helicopter to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for surgery. The news release stated the man was in stable condition Friday morning.
Wood said Friday morning police were still taking statements and were unsure of the events that led up to the shooting.
As of Friday, neither Lynch nor Tignor appeared to be listed as inmates in the Calhoun County Jail, and their court documents had not yet been made publicly available online.