One in custody after hours-long standoff in Anniston

A 44-year-old Anniston resident remained in jail Thursday after they allegedly got into a nearly 10-hour standoff with authorities the day before.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said deputies went to the home of James Cicero Huckaby, who also goes by Jayda, on East 22nd Street around 2 p.m. to serve warrants when they discovered the windows and doors to the house had been barricaded with cinder blocks.
Huckaby was inside, screaming at deputies to leave and threatening to kill them, Wade said. Huckaby had cut a hole in the roof, which could have been used to shoot from.
Wade said Oxford police, who helped during the standoff, flew a drone into the home and used gas in the home to try to lure Huckaby outside before they battered down the front door.
“We’re very thankful for our partnership with Oxford,” Wade said.
Once they got inside, Wade said, they found the house had been doused in kerosene. They found Huckaby in a crawlspace attached to the home’s basement.
“It was very weird and very dangerous,” Wade said.
Huckaby was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with a bond revoked on a previous attempted murder charge. Huckaby was also previously indicted on a certain persons forbidden to have a pistol charge.
Deputies on Wednesday charged Huckaby with having a pistol again and with obstructing governmental operations.
Neighbors told deputies Huckaby had shown bizarre and sometimes dangerous behaviors before, such as shooting into one home and dancing in neighbors’ yards late at night, Wade said.
“We definitely think he’s a dangerous person,” Wade said. “He was definitely prepared to have a violent standoff with law enforcement.”