A two-car crash Tuesday afternoon on Alabama 202 left one person injured and closed the road’s eastbound lanes.
Senior Trooper Ed Upton said a black sedan was turning left around noon at the intersection of Alabama 202 and North Hunter Street when it was hit by a black truck headed east.
Upton said one person was taken to Regional Medical Center, but he did not know the extent of their injuries.
State troopers and Anniston police and firefighters reopened lanes around 12:45 p.m. after both cars were towed away.
Upton said troopers are still investigating the incident.