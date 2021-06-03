One charged after Tuesday shooting in Anniston

Authorities charged a Birmingham man Tuesday after he allegedly shot and killed a man in Anniston earlier this week.
Anniston police charged Robert Battle, 29, with murder.
According to a news release from Anniston police, officers were called to the 2000 block of Woodland Avenue, where they found Jerrell Edmonds dead from gunshot wounds.
Through their investigation, the news release said, police determined that Battle was responsible. He was located and arrested in Birmingham.
An attempt Thursday morning to reach Anniston police for additional details was not immediately successful.
Battle was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $60,000. He was released on bond the day of his arrest. His preliminary hearing is set for July 8.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Battle could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.