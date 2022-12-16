Two vehicle crash claims the life of Ohatchee man

An Ohatchee man was killed in an automobile accident Wednesday afternoon on Alabama 144 seven miles east of Ohatchee, according to officials.
Floyd E. Hale, 83, died in a crash involving another vehicle approximately 4:30 p.m. after his 2012 Nissan Frontier was struck by a 2005 Toyota Sequoia, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stated in a press release.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown pronounced Hale dead at the scene of the accident, ruling the death accidental caused by blunt force trauma.
According to the release, Hale was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. ALEA stated the agency will continue to investigate the incident.
