Two vehicle crash claims the life of Ohatchee man

An Ohatchee man was killed in an automobile accident Wednesday afternoon on Alabama 144 seven miles east of Ohatchee, according to officials. 

Floyd E. Hale, 83, died in a crash involving another vehicle approximately 4:30 p.m. after his 2012 Nissan Frontier was struck by a 2005 Toyota Sequoia, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stated in a press release. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.