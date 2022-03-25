Survivors recall deadly Ohatchee storm on 1-year anniversary

OHATCHEE — One year after an EF-3 tornado touched down in northern Calhoun County, claiming six lives, residents continue to rebuild and put their lives back together after the harrowing experience.
The tornado March 25 touched down in Ohatchee and churned along in a northeasterly direction, eventually dissipating north of Jacksonville. Its trail of destruction brought a request April 15 from Gov. Kay Ivey that eight counties be declared a disaster area. President Joe Biden approved the declaration, allowing affected residents to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The tales of that day in the spring 2021 are best told by the people who lived through it.
They include a man who was snatched off his tractor and tossed into a lake and a woman who survived clinging to her faith in a storm pit.
For some, the pain of losing loved ones is an ongoing battle — especially when inclement weather is forecasted.
Their stories:
Glenn Keener and Jean Clem
Husband and wife Glenn Keener and Jean Clem nailed in the very last boards on their back deck on Monday, finishing a year-long ordeal to put their lives and property back together after the March 25 tornado.
Their home on Mudd Street was destroyed and Clem’s car was smashed by a tree. Thanks to a storm pit in their yard, though, the couple still have each other.
The afternoon of the tornado Clem and a neighbor, Buddy West, huddled inside the storm pit as the twister destroyed almost all of Clem’s worldly possessions. Keener was at his work and was trying his best to get home but his path had been blocked by debris and fallen trees.
“I got down there 10 minutes before it hit, you could hear stuff going every which-a-way but you couldn’t open the door to find out,” Clem said, “The guy across the road I’ve known for so many years he came and got into the storm pit, Buddy and his dog Cornbread, he had to kinda hold the door too, it could have sucked us out, and it was pretty bad.”
When Clem first got inside the storm pit she said a simple prayer.
“I got down on my knees and I prayed for God to watch over us,” she said.
Above the storm pit, as the tornado raged overhead, one tall pine snapped and fell on top of the pit and another pine was uprooted. All four of the couple’s out-buildings and contents swirled away to parts unknown.
Once the twister passed and the ground quit rumbling, West emerged from the safety of the storm pit to a twisted reality.
“Buddy came out first and he looked up and said, ‘you don’t want to look out,’ I called the insurance company before I even looked out,” she said.
“We just sat around and looked around and didn’t know what to do,” Clem said.
One of the fatalities that day was one of the couple’s neighbors.
“A guy across the street, it was pitiful, he was underneath,” Keener said gesturing to where a pile of debris had been, “I found him,” Keener said.
The days following the tornado the couple were visited by what they described as angels.
“The preacher from the church down here, Boiling Springs Church he come up here and was helping me get the tree off of her car, he had told us one time in church, ‘Sometimes in your life you need to look up and say Lord send me some angels,’ and I did that,” said Keener.
Then a couple of days later the angels appeared.
Keener and Clem had returned one day to salvage what they could and were surprised at what they encountered.
“The yard was filled with equipment, guys with chain saws, girls with rakes, hoes and shovels,” Keener said.
Eight Days of Hope, a faith-based nonprofit that responds to disasters across the country to help rebuild homes, communities and lives, had descended on the couple's property.
“Eight Days of Hope removed everything,” Clem said.
The couple fortunately had insurance and before long the couple had a new dwelling.
“The insurance company, Allstate, they were great, we got ours in no time, we got a carport in no time,” Clem said.
Clem said that the nonprofit asked for no money and left a wooden cross that was cut with a chainsaw from a piece of wood.
Keener said Eight Days of Hope volunteers were grateful to be able to help.
“Just like a part of your family,” he said.
Clem said they are still friends with the group.
“They call to check on us, it’s just amazing,” she said.
But severe weather could always be around the proverbial corner. Tuesday night the couple’s newly installed wind chimes tinkled in the breeze that portended another storm on the way.
“We just finished up all this, we’ve got everything tied down because we know another one is coming,” Clem said.
What Clem called the most dramatic moment of her life brought on trauma that still lingers for the couple.
“I trust my faith and put it in God’s hands but I’m human and I still cry about it,” Clem said.
Ricky Nolen
Ricky Nolen, 67, of Ohatchee, said he was outside feeding his horses when the tornado ripped through the area. Nolen was on a large tractor and was unaware of the impending danger.
“I went to get off my tractor to open the gate and when I looked in my peripheral vision, there was debris flying everywhere,” Nolen said.
He said as he turned his tractor off, a gust of wind lifted him off his feet and sat him down in the lake several feet away.
“Sometime during the time that I left that tractor and when I turned to look back, a tree that was probably four foot in diameter had laid right across the seat of my tractor and broke it half in two,” Nolen said, referring to the entire machine. “So in one respect, the tornado actually saved my life.”
Nolen said the scene didn’t have the customary tornadic imagery, with the funnel cloud and loud noises.
“There was none of this ‘spinning,’ I mean you could see debris, it just lifted me up and sat me down.”
Nolen said he didn’t sustain any injuries from the tornado itself. It wasn’t until he ran through the field of debris in an attempt to get to his wife, did he injure himself — breaking his foot in two places.
“I saw the barn completely gone, my shop was completely gone, and my house was gone — my wife was in the house.”
Nolen said he found his wife, Kay Nolen, in the guest bathroom of where his house once stood, debris from insulation in her hair and clutching their small dog with a pillow over her head.
“She finally answered me, and I just collapsed,” Nolen said. “I remember trying to get up — I couldn’t get up. I guess it was just a relief that she was still alive.”
Nolen said after he found her, Kay’s lips were blue, and she wasn’t getting enough oxygen. He said two other Ohatchee residents saw the wreckage and fought through the debris to get to him and his wife and bring them to safety.
Though she survived the tornado, Nolen said Kay died in December. He said some time after the tornado she began having difficulties breathing and retaining water. He said he believes after inhaling insulation, her organs shut down.
Nolen and his wife had partial ownership of a house in Weaver that they took shelter in following the loss of their Ohatchee home, but he purchased a camper trailer for the property so that he could remain at the location and take care of his livestock.
Nolen made trips back to the property every day in an attempt to get it cleaned up and find whatever remaining important documents he could. He said tax season has been difficult with the loss of much of his tax paperwork.
Nolen said the Honda plant sent a tour bus full of workers out for one day to canvass the area and help with the cleanup efforts. He said the efforts helped him greatly.
“I never knew of a manufacturing company that large to do anything like that. It looked like a prison out here with all the white suits,” he said, referring to the customary uniforms of Honda workers.
Nolen plans to rebuild with the insurance money he received.
“I promised my wife I would — I’m not going to go back on my word,” Nolen said.
Sheldon Abbott
During the 2021 Ohatchee tornado, six people were pronounced dead as a result of the destruction it caused. Among those deceased were the Harris family.
— Willie Gene Harris Sr. was one of three family members found dead outside a home in Ohatchee. He was 73.
— Barbara Harris was the third person found outside the home. She was 69.
— Ebonique Harris was also found dead outside the home. She was 38.
Sheldon Abbott, the nephew to Barbara and Willie, and the cousin of Ebonique, told The Star Tuesday that it hasn’t been easy reconstructing their lives in the wake of the family’s loss.
“It was just hard to really talk about it, but it was messed up, kind of bad,” Abbott said. “We lost a lot. We lost a lot of stuff — we lost a lot of folks.”
Abbott said in addition to the loss of the Harris family, his family also lost many of their family’s trailers — which they are attempting to rebuild in what Abbott said was “a slow process.”
Abbott’s emotional voice quavered as he spoke of his family. He said they were all very close.
“What the craziest thing was they were like cousins that you saw every day,” Abbott said. “I saw them every day.”
He said he found it hard to not be able to visit their house, pull up in their yard and see what he was so used to being there.
“It still hurts today,” Abbott said. “It’s just different now, you think different now, the world is different now.”
Abbott said he and his family still suffer a fair amount of anxiety surrounding bad weather — such as what blew through the region Tuesday night. Abbott said any impending bad weather makes his mother “paranoid,” questioning if things would get that bad again.
“We get a hit every now and again thinking about it,” Abbott said in a separate interview Thursday. “This week is about to be really hard for us. We just have to suck it up and keep on going. Keep on staying strong”
Alan Kelly
Alan Kelly, Ohatchee’s police chief, toured the path of destruction on Tuesday along with a reporter.
Kelly had positioned all of his officers in different locations before the storm hit to better respond to its effects.
After the tornado hit, crossing Alabama 77 just south of Ohatchee City Hall, Kelly’s decision paid off, as most of the areas hit by the tornado were only accessible by foot and responding officers were able to move in from both sides of the devastation. The officers, with help from plenty of first responders, went from house to house searching for survivors.
“Even though there’s been a ton of cleanup out here, you can still see a lot of damage,” Kelly said as he drove through a landscape of thousands of bent and broken trees.
“There were probably six structures right here that are gone,” Kelly said Tuesday while driving on Ragan Chapel Road.
Kelly steered his police cruiser through areas of trees bent in different directions that were on opposite sides of the road, indicating a rotating storm.
Damage still visible from the storm included toppled silos, an upside-down car in the woods and general debris.
Kelly said the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency had a contractor remove debris from the storm.
“Trees down everywhere through here, it looked like a wood yard,” Kelly said.
Bill Johnson
Bill Johnson and his family took refuge in the closet of their home on 3 Cedars Road in Ohatchee. The twisting road to Johnson’s home is marked by thousands of downed trees along with pieces of insulation and scrap metal still visible in the trees as a grim reminder of that day.
On Tuesday Johnson was in his yard and recalled the events of that day.
“Me and my daughter and my mom were in the closet,” Johnson said gesturing to his home.
“We knew some storms were coming this way, my daughter was going down with my mom down to Foley and I kept trying to get them to leave but they wouldn’t leave me here by myself,” he said.
Before the tornado hit, Johnson received a phone call.
“I got a phone call from my uncle, he said, ‘Are you OK,’ and I said, ‘Everything’s fine here,’ about then everything started blowing sideways,” Johnson said.
“I looked out the window and saw everything going sideways and my daughter said, ‘get in the closet, dad,’ and I jumped into the closet with her and we felt everything shake,” Johnson said, “The whole place vibrated for about 10 seconds and it just stopped, our ears popped and then about 10 more seconds it shook again.”
After Johnson’s house quit shaking, he ventured outside.
“I came out and looked and everything was on the ground,” Johnson said, adding that his Ford F-150 was crushed by a tree.
Though intact, Johnson’s home did receive some damage.
“It took 24 feet of my roof off, it took that off, cracked some sheet rock and broke some windows,” he said.
It wasn’t long until churches arrived to help people clean up, for which Johnson was grateful, he said.
“I met a lot of really good people, the Church of the Highlands came down,” he said.
Johnson said members from the Oak Bowery Church also responded to the area bringing food.
“They were just wonderful, you’d be working down here all day exhausted and they would show up and bring you lunch,” he said.
Helping Hands: United Way of East Central Alabama
Since the tornado the United Way of East Central Alabama has stepped up to the plate to help rebuild Ohatchee along with other areas that received damage.
Jessica Smith, Marketing and Programs Director of United Way of East Central Alabama, said that when severe weather is on its way she is stationed at the EMA as the system arrives.
On the afternoon of March 25 Smith, along with the United Way’s VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) team, was at the Calhoun County EMA as the tornado churned through Ohatchee.
“I can help get them boots on the ground ready to go as soon as it’s safe for the volunteers to get out there,” Smith said.
“We’re there to respond whether it be those immediate basic needs, to give them shelter for the night if their home has been destroyed and they have no family around,” Smith said.
Smith said the team does its best to get residents sheltered for the night depending on the timing of the storms.
“Sometimes medicines are lost, we have a good partnership with Interfaith Ministries to get medicines, driver license, things like that, anything that are critical basic needs, to get them through,” she said.
Smith said in the days following the disaster, the VOAD team set up a center to recruit volunteers from the community to help clean up.
VOAD partners then formed a long-term recovery committee and collected dollars that had been outright donated and through the disaster fund from the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama.
Residents at varying levels of need are helped.
“Oftentimes we see where people have insurance but it just doesn't cover the total disaster,” Smith said.
“Little stuff that insurance just doesn’t cover, that you don’t think about, lots of appliances, they may have been able to get back into their home and insurance may have helped them do that, but once they were back in their home they didn’t have a refrigerator,” Smith said.
“So once they apply through long term recovery, we have a committee who reviews those cases and is able to decide if we have the funds to help them,” she said.
For the March 25th tornado event the United Way of East Central Alabama provided:
— Case management provided for 42 households.
— $366,000 in assistance that included replacing three totally destroyed homes.
— Three roof repairs
— Six cases of rental or utility assistance
— 14 appliances
— 19 cases of miscellaneous repairs and assistance
Smith said that there is only one case still open from the March 25 tornado.
“We have lots of immediate assistance that we can help but long term recovery is truly meant to be there for the long haul until everything is back in place, and those cases are closed,” she said.
Smith said the response from the community to help their own was great.
“Our community is very, very responsive no matter where the storm is, they’re going to respond,” Smith said, “Calhoun County is a very tight knit county, asking for volunteers never seems to be an issue, when we make the ask they always show up…the needs were met.”