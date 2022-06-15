Ragan’s Chapel rebuilds church in Ohatchee

OHATCHEE — Members of the Ragan’s Chapel United Methodist Church are to have a new, but unfinished, church building by Friday.
Volunteers with the well-known builders’ group Carpenters For Christ began work Saturday to dry-in the replacement for the 149-year-old building that was flattened by a tornado March 25, 2021.
No one was killed in the church building, but five people in Ohatchee died that day.
Friday afternoon, the CFC volunteers are to head back to their homes in Fayette, Andalusia and another Alabama city or two. They arrived Saturday and, despite the heat wave sweeping over north Alabama, they had the subfloors, outer walls and roof trusses almost completed by Monday afternoon.
By the time they leave, they will have finished the exterior, installed the plumbing and wired the building, including the HVAC system.
“I heard about this need from Janice and Ray Weathington,” said Orie Knowlton, the Carpenters For Christ group administrator. “They once volunteered when we went on a trip to Oklahoma to do mission work and to build the Native Americans a place to worship. The Weathingtons told us about the tornado and how their church had no insurance. God began providing all we needed to do this.”
The Oak Bowery members allow the women of the Ragan’s Chapel church to prepare food for the workers in their own kitchen. Also, the Oak Bowery members allow the volunteers to sleep in an extra building they have on their property.
The Calhoun County Disaster Relief Team set up shower vans where the workers bathe.
Several CFC female volunteers prepare breakfast for the workers each day. They sit beneath a canopy tent and supply iced drinks and slices of cake to the build crew. They shop at nearby stores to get cold cuts for lunch.
“They are heroes, too,” a worker said of the women.
For the evening meal each day, members of several other local churches prepare and deliver food to the volunteers.
Ohatchee resident and former hardware store owner Danny Poss is Ragan’s Chapel minister. He remembers a couple of years ago when only 10 to 15 church members attended Ragan’s Chapel and is amazed that, during all the challenges the members have faced, they have almost doubled their number.
Poss has preached as a lay pastor at the church for the past three years. Since the day of the tornado, he has delivered sermons beneath the same canopy tent where the volunteers currently cool off during breaks as they work. He is hopeful for the church’s future.
“We are looking for new members,” he said during a break from helping the volunteers. “Also, we want to become more involved in our community. Especially with the disaster relief since we have now been involved in a disaster.”
The next step for Ragan’s Chapel members is to finish the interior of the new building. The church is located at 2339 Ragan’s Chapel Road. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and worship is at 11 a.m.