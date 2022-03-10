Police seek information on missing teen

Ohatchee police are seeking information about a missing teen who has not been seen since Monday, according to officials.
Cameron James Lunceford, 16, of Ohatchee, was said to have left his address on Smith Avenue in Ohatchee Monday in an unknown direction, a report issued Wednesday stated. Lunceford is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown eyes, brown hair and weighing approximately 140 pounds.
Ohatchee police Chief Alan Kelly said the missing teen was last seen at his home on Smith Avenue. He left sometime during the evening of March 7, or morning of March 8, Kelly said, but it’s not thought that foul play was involved and that it was “more or less a runaway type situation.”
The report stated that if anyone should have information regarding Lunceford’s whereabouts, contact Ohatchee police at (256) 283-3074.