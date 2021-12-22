Police delight Ohatchee motorists when a ticket is a treat

OHATCHEE — Unsuspecting motorists might get a surprising twist when committing minor traffic offenses in Ohatchee in the coming days.
Instead of a ticket on a traffic stop, Ohatchee police will give out gift cards good at local businesses in an effort to boost community trust, according to Ohatchee police Chief Alan Kelly. He’s calling it “Operation Holiday Spirit.”
Kelly said he and his department are very aware of the stigma that has surrounded law enforcement for the last couple of years. With the holiday season in full swing, he said he thought it would be a good way to begin changing that image.
“When you really look at it, leverages are against us, as far as positive interactions go,” Kelly said. “Our contact with them, even though we may make a positive impact on the situation, they’re still a victim. Nine times out of 10, we’re dealing with victims, delivering a death notification, or giving them a ticket for something.”
Police are the ultimate bearers of bad news, and Kelly said with this gift card idea he wanted to try to flip that around a bit and bring some smiles to people’s faces.
In addition to the positive effect on the community, Kelly said he thought it would have a positive effect also on the mental health of his officers.
“They deal with the stress of the job every day, and unhappy people, and people that just break down and cry on the side of the road,” Kelly said. “So they see all that, and I’d rather them be able to experience tears of joy.”
Kelly said there will be no set criteria — just that smaller offenses such as driving 10 mph over the speed limit or equipment violations would be stopped as with any typical traffic stop and would be given a gift card instead of the ticket. The officer will stop the vehicle, run the driver’s license to be sure of no outstanding warrants, and then log the envelope number he will give out to the motorist, who has no knowledge of what’s inside.
However, more serious offenses would still be treated per the usual.
“Obviously if they’re driving on a suspended license, they’re going to be issued a citation for driving on a suspended license,” Kelly said. “Those kinds of offenses will be dealt with like we would normally.”
There are over 60 gift cards from various businesses like Jack’s, Huddle House, Marathon gas stations, Mi Casita’s Mexican restaurant, and the local grocery store. Some gift cards, such as from Home Depot, the chief purchased himself.
Officers will be giving these out until December 31 and have already started spreading the cheer. Tuesday, one motorist — who was speeding less than 10 mph. over — was stopped on Alabama 77 by Officer Cameron Watkins.
Judy Clark, the motorist, said she’d only been stopped one other time in her lifetime when her daughter, who is 34, was very young and still in a car seat at the time.
“Y’all have made my day,” Clark said in tears. “Thank you so much.”
Two more motorists — one with a faulty tail light, and another who was also driving a little too fast — benefited from the ticket/gift card switch Tuesday with Officer Watkins. Watkins said it was fun to see their reactions and to spread some happiness for a change.
Residents of Ohatchee have also taken to social media to share their reactions to the goodwill gesture. Cindy Humphrey said she was stopped on her way home and thanked Ohatchee police for the gift card.
“When I got stopped tonight coming home on Mudd Street, I was sweating bullets when I saw blue lights,” Humphrey said. “I’m sure I was lucky and blessed to only get a gift card. Thank you chief Alan Kelly and Ohatchee Police Dept.”