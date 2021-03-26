Phillip Tutor: The tornadoes in our lives

The smell of pine trees, mangled and torn and strewn about like matchsticks in a wind tunnel. That’s what I remember most. Not the sights. Not the sorrow. The smell.
Which is odd, I admit. Standing amid the ruins of a tiny Baptist church that pastored to Alabamians hard on the Calhoun-Etowah county line, what I saw reminded me of grainy photos of Dresden after Allied bombs leveled the city.
Utter, total destruction.
I haven’t forgotten that day. It’s only been a few years. But the smell — sweet, sticky, thick, unmistakable — hit as soon as you opened the car door, a fist to the nose. It permeated everything. It hung in the air.
If you live here, amid what scientists loosely call America’s “Dixie Alley” for tornadoes, you get it. It’s visceral, embedded in our existence. Bible Belters, like those in the Midwest, know tornadoes.
And now, we’ve had another one, which we always do. There’s always another storm, another tornado, another chance Mother Nature’s finger will descend and trace an imprecise path of despair across the map.
This time, we’ve lost five people. James William Geno. Emily Myra Wilborn. Joe Wayne Harris. Ebonique Harris. Barbara Harris. Remember their names. There in one of Calhoun County’s northern corners, five people perished for no reason other than a damned storm and damnable fate. Words offer little comfort.
I know what this sounds like — morbid and utterly depressing. That’s because what happened Thursday is exactly that. Despite modern technology and advanced warning systems and television meteorologists who beg us to seek shelter, this still happens. Tornadoes still kill us. They never stop. They are our preternatural sword of Damocles, impossible to fully avoid.
The optimist would lift hands skyward in praise because only five died, because thousands in Calhoun County survived another awful afternoon. That is undoubtedly remarkable, yes. But the grief remains. Sorrow’s intensity doesn’t dissipate through statistical comparisons, especially when it’s your family, your friends, your community whose heads are bowed.
Mother Nature’s targets nonetheless share similar bouts of dread, though that’s weak solace right now. A twist of America’s grand vastness is the nation’s diversity of natural disasters.
California’s ever-increasing wildfires last year burned 4 million acres and killed at least 31 people. Brutal cold in Texas last month is blamed for at least 70 deaths. More than three feet of snow fell in New York and Pennsylvania in December, killing seven. Last year’s Atlantic hurricane season bore 30 named storms — a record — 12 of which made U.S. landfall.
Weather is beautiful and miserable, often at the same time. Inescapable, too.
Before Hurricane Katrina, one of my family’s best friends lived in a gorgeous home in the Uptown neighborhood of New Orleans. She and her husband lost everything. But they lived.
For decades, one of my sisters lived near Pike’s Peak in Colorado. But her family tired of the snow, and over time grew increasingly wary of wildfire evacuations and the real threat of seeing their mountain home torched. So they moved — to the Gulf Coast, from one natural disaster-prone region to another.
Back in 1994, my wife, Laura, then a reporter for The Star, drew the gruesome assignment of covering the makeshift morgue on the afternoon of the Palm Sunday tornadoes in Goshen. Hearses queued in the parking lot. Coroners prepared body bags. Today, she rarely discusses it. Twenty-something years haven’t softened the memory.
“The row of bodies stretched nearly the length of the main room in the Alabama National Guard Armory,” she wrote in The Star. “The dead, worshippers crushed during a service at Goshen United Methodist Church, lay side by side in their Sunday best on the cold concrete floor.”
Tornadoes do that to us. They leave indelible recollections. They take our lives, or the lives of those we love. They terrify us — not merely because of their danger, but because of their indiscriminate violence, winds that bounce from house to house, obliterating one, ignoring another. It’s as if they draw pleasure when schools and churches sit in their paths.
We remember them in our own ways, through sights and sounds and smells, and our collective sorrow.
And we know there will be another one. Because there always is.
