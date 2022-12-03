Ohatchee’s Christmas on the Town: A bright spot on a gray morning

OHATCHEE — With colorful tubes of icing, four-year-old Colby Knight drew a reindeer on his cookie at a holiday event known as “Christmas on the Town” event — the 20th for Ohatchee. Then he bit into the edges of the cookie and left the reindeer intact before eating the whole thing shortly thereafter.
The seniors at Ohatchee’s Senior Citizen Center had spent a week setting up for the bake sale, craft show and Christmas party for children, but they worked an entire year making crafts to sell. The profits from Saturday’s events, which included a bake sale, go back into the center for supplies.
“The crafts keep us all busy,” said director Tara Montgomery, “and that keeps everyone coming back.”
Organizers of the event focused on giving children a special time with Santa and giving them the opportunity to hear one of the hostesses read stories. This year, Carrie Nunnally read to the children; they also had the opportunity to color pictures, eat popcorn, receive a toy and have their photos taken in front of a snow scene.
By 10:30 a.m., more than 120 visitors had come to the event, despite the heavy cloud cover and drizzly rain.
“Doing this each year is our way of giving back to the town for all the support they give us,” said hostess Wanda Wyatt.
On weekdays, seniors, ages 55 and up, meet from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Around 20-25 visit each day.