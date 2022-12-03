 Skip to main content
Ohatchee’s Christmas on the Town: A bright spot on a gray morning

Busily decorating cookies Saturday in Ohatchee are, from left, Elijah, Hunter, Rex and Maizee.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

OHATCHEE — With colorful tubes of icing, four-year-old Colby Knight drew a reindeer on his cookie at a holiday event known as “Christmas on the Town” event — the 20th for Ohatchee. Then he bit into the edges of the cookie and left the reindeer intact before eating the whole thing shortly thereafter.

The seniors at Ohatchee’s Senior Citizen Center had spent a week setting up for the bake sale, craft show and Christmas party for children, but they worked an entire year making crafts to sell. The profits from Saturday’s events, which included a bake sale, go back into the center for supplies.