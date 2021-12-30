Ohatchee remembers its 'story of the year': The March tornado

OHATCHEE — Recovery from the March 25 tornado that devastated portions of northwestern Calhoun County has been slow for some. It’s been nine months since the EF-3 tornado touched down in Ohatchee, leaving a path of destruction that claimed six lives. The tornado traveled in a northeasterly direction, eventually dissipating north of Jacksonville.
These days, evidence of the tornado’s destructive fury lingers on the landscape. Broken and bent trees mark its path even as residents move on with their lives and try to rebuild what they once had.
Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church
The Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church on Ragan Chapel Road in Ohatchee took a direct hit from the tornado and was demolished. Today, members of the congregation meets in a white tent they set up about a month after the tornado. Toppled in the storm, the church’s steeple stands next to the tent along with the battered church sign as a testament to the congregation’s resilience.
The church’s pastor, Danny Poss, remembers listening to Birmingham TV meteorologist James Spann the day of the tornado who gave an ominous prediction of where the tornado was headed.
On a recent warm December afternoon, Poss was at the church checking out the rebuilding’s progress.
“It was really scary, especially like when James Spann started pinpointing Ragan Chapel Road, my wife and I live right across the highway on Ragan Chapel Road,” Poss said, gesturing to nearby Alabama 77.
“And that thing came this way, we were just so grateful that it missed us, our house was still there, we had watched it come through, we had all that relief,” Poss said.
“Then I started getting the calls the church had been hit, emails and texts, the road was blocked, it was a pretty good while before I could get out here,” he said.
Poss said the experience of that day was one of the top five worst days of his life.
“When I pulled up I expected there to be damage but our building was completely gone and headstones out here in the cemetery were tossed around like little Tinkertoys,” he said.
“When I pulled up and looked at it I sat here a few minutes and I didn’t even get out of my truck, I just turned around and left right then and came back the next morning,” Poss said.
The next day cleanup began.
“We were still pretty shocked, spirits were getting up, we found out we had a death right across the road there,” Poss said as he looked toward nearby Mudd Street.
“Then we found out about the family on the other side of Ohatchee that was lost and our hearts went out to all those people,” he said.
A decision was made to rebuild the church and keep going, Poss said.
Poss said the congregation numbers were down due to COVID before the tornado hit and the church was struggling.
“The congregation could have just said, ‘This is too much and we’re through’ but they didn’t, they never questioned, everyone immediately said,‘we’re building it back, we’re going to build it back better, our church is going to be a bigger part of this community,’” Poss said.
From there donations started coming in and volunteers stepped up to help clean up debris.
“In my wildest dreams I couldn't have imagined, it looked like an anthill here,” Poss said.
Poss said concrete has been poured for the foundation for the new church. The reconstruction process will even make use of old stone steps that were uncovered by the tornado’s force. They had been used for the church in the early 1900s.
“We had no idea these steps were here,” Poss said, adding that the church dates back to 1879.
Poss said the construction of the church will be done in stages.
“We’re going to go by stages and if we have to finish the stage and don’t have the money to go on we can stop and fundraise until we can afford to go to the next stage,” he said.
Poss said the outpouring of support from the United Methodists to help has been “amazing.”
Poss hopes a community storm shelter can also be constructed in the vicinity for the public to use during bad weather.
Ohatchee has a community storm shelter located at the Ohatchee Volunteer Fire Department on Harts Ferry Road that is about a 6-minute drive from Ragan Chapel Road.
“It’s really opened our eyes to what we need to do, she was really lucky over there that she had that little storm shelter,” Poss said, referring to Jean Clem — a nearby resident — who survived the tornado in her storm pit. Clem’s home was destroyed by the tornado.
Poss said except for one Sunday when the congregation met at Ohatchee First Baptist Church due to bad weather, church services have been held each Sunday on the church's property since the tornado.
“We believe that’s important, we want the community to see us still here, that we haven't given up, and we’re not going anywhere,” Poss said.
Poss looked at the battered metal church sign that had been blown out of its brick frame and put back together in a piecemeal fashion.
“That’s what it looks like now, of course we do intend to build a new sign but right now that kinda keeps us humble,” Poss said.
Alan Kelly
Ohatchee police chief Alan Kelly had only been on the job two months before the tornado hit.
“If you ever talk to police chiefs, there are two major things that can happen for a new chief, and that is an officer-involved shooting or a natural disaster, and I got hired in Ohatchee on Jan. 5, so I did not sneak past one of the two evils,” Kelly said.
Kelly said he and his officers were doing everything they could to get ready for possible bad weather.
“We’re monitoring the weather and everything closely, we’d open the shelters, we turned to social media to get the word out that we were expecting the storms to come through, we knew there was a potential for severe weather,” he said.
When the tell-tale “hook echo” appeared on the weather radar, indicating a rotating storm, and news outlets reported a tornado on the ground, Kelly and his officers got together with neighboring law enforcement agencies to put together a plan.
“We knew it was tracking this direction and there was a potential we were going to have a touchdown somewhere around here,” Kelly said.
“It ended up coming to Ohatchee, we had officers on duty that day, more than normal, we were able to get out as far as we could go by vehicle as quickly as we could,” he said.
“We actually watched the tornado come over 77 from the front windows of City Hall. It was a debris field, we could hear it, the sky changed colors and we knew we were close, you could see the cloud and the debris field, you could hear wood snapping, you could hear the roar,” the chief said.
Kelly had officers stationed all over the city before the tornado hit to quickly respond wherever they were needed.
“We also coordinated with the volunteer fire departments as well, of course one of the volunteer fire departments was hit, we just tried to prepare the best we could for that day,” Kelly said.
Kelly said the radio traffic then got busy.
“There was mass damage,” Kelly said.
Kelly said there was no way the department — four full-time officers and two part-time officers and himself — could handle the situation on their own.
A multitude of law enforcement and fire departments quickly came to Ohatchee to help rescue trapped residents. Kelly said Anniston Police Department, Oxford Police Department and every law enforcement agency from Calhoun County responded. First responders also arrived from Talladega and St. Clair counties, he said.
“We had help pouring in to help us to get to our victims from this storm, the majority of it was by foot, you could only go so far by vehicle,” Kelly said.
Kelly said in some instances going from door to door was difficult because a lot of structures were reduced to piles of debris.
“There were several people that we were able to get out of the debris, unfortunately there were some that perished,” Kelly said.
Kelly said the biggest thing he took away from the tornado was the overwhelming amount of support and help the community was able to receive after the tragedy.
Kelly said the entire community and members from other communities came together and scheduled work days to clean up.
“It kinda takes you back to the proverb that I’ve always, kinda lived by, I heard it’s an Indian proverb, then I heard several versions of it, ‘It takes a village to raise a child,’ it really does, I’ve kinda lived by that, I hate that it happened but now that it’s happened looking back on it now, it was a blessing, it let me know I was where I was supposed to be career wise in that community, It’s just a great community, great people, and everybody willing to help somebody and that’s all you can ask for,” he said.
Buddy West and Cornbread
After the tornado, Buddy West and his dog, Cornbread, were seen emerging from a storm pit on the property of neighbor Jean Clem, on Mudd Street. West had a somber look on his face as he carried his little dog back to his battered trailer. Clem’s house was destroyed, and although West’s trailer was still standing his property sustained much damage.
On a recent afternoon West was with some friends in his backyard constructing a storage shed.
Some of West’s friends and acquaintances feared the worst once the storm had passed.
“Everybody thought I was dead that day,” West said.
“It will never be the same. Look out through there, I ain’t got no trees, all my fences torn down, FEMA wouldn't help me do nothing, just have to do it yourself when nobody won’t help you,” West said.
West said he got home early that day and tuned in James Spann.
“He was on the TV and said, ‘It’s coming right down Boiling Springs coming right down Mudd Street,’ right here, so I went across the street, I done just what he said,” West said.
“They told me I could take a loan out, FEMA did, If I’m gonna take a loan out I’ll just go and do it myself like I’m doing now,” he said.
West said it will take a long time to rebuild and fix his property.
“I'm just lucky I got a trailer, it got some fascia damage and it sucked both my doors off, I got to put a roof on it,” West said.
West put a positive spin on his situation.
“It is what it is … Cornbread is my buddy,” he said as he got back to work.
Nancy Shuberg
Nancy Shuberg from Ohatchee lost her brother-in-law, James Geno, that day.
“He got killed in the tornado,” Shuberg said.
Shuberg said she was at work on the day of the tornado and her niece was on her way to check on Geno, who lived on Mudd Street.
“She called ... she said, ‘I think he’s dead,’” Shuberg said.
Shuberg said Geno lived in a cabin that took a direct hit.
“The cabin had twisted so bad that it landed on Geno and killed him. Air conditioner came out of the window and hit him dead in the face,” she said.
Shuberg said her property was hit as well.
“It looked like World War III out there on our property … I’ve been living here 20 years, it went through our yard, it took fifty trees down, tore our trailer completely out. We working on getting a new trailer,” she said.
“He was a good man,” Shuberg said.