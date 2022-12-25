 Skip to main content
Ohatchee police give cards instead of citations

It’s not a good feeling to see blue lights appear in the rearview mirror.

Motorists passing through Ohatchee this holiday season, however, might get a different interaction with the boys in blue.

Ohatchee Christmas stops

Retired fireman Gregg Poole and his wife were unsuspecting victims of Ohatchee Police Department’s ‘Operation Holiday Spirit’ in which they give out gift cards instead of traffic citations.
Ochatchee Christmas stops

Kensie Mitchelle, right, and Austin Lee, of Ohatchee, are surprised as Ohatchee police Officer Mike Willis gives them a holiday card containing a gift card instead of a traffic citation.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.