Ohatchee man pleads guilty to manslaughter in wife's death

An Ohatchee man who had been charged with the murder of his wife pleaded guilty Wednesday to the lesser charge of manslaughter.
Benny Dewayne Mitchell, 59, was charged in 2018 with murder when his wife, Misty Mitchell, 41, was found dead at their shared home on Warrior Circle in Ohatchee.
Wednesday, Calhoun County Circuit Court Judge Bud Turner heard the plea and sentenced Mitchell to 20 years in prison and a $500 fine.
A probation hearing was set for February 16, at which point Mitchell’s defense attorney, Alex Dean, can ask for probation or a split sentence. Both the state and the defense will be allowed to present evidence before the court and the judge will make a determination based on the cases presented.
The victim’s family was present in the courtroom, as was Mitchell’s current wife.
At the time of the incident, Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said it was unclear how the decedent had been killed, as there were no stab wounds or gunshot wounds.
The ultimate cause and manner of death for Misty Mitchell was determined by virtue of a post mortem examination performed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville.
The Star previously reported that, according to court records, Misty Mitchell had been suffocated.
Police and first responders had responded to a domestic disturbance at the Mitchell home, where the decedent was found. Mitchell had fled the scene.
Reports show that the Bibb County Sheriff’s office and Brent Police Department found Mitchell at a truck stop in Centreville, where he was arrested and later charged, according to the Ohatchee police chief at the time, Jason Oden.
Had the case gone to trial and Mitchell been found guilty of murder, he could have faced life in prison and up to a $60,000 fine. By pleading guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter, it not only negates the need for a trial, it lessens his sentence to 20 years with the possibility of Mitchell splitting his sentence — pending the outcome of the probation hearing.