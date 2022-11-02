Ohatchee holds Halloween for a thousand

OHATCHEE -- Since 2004, people from throughout the county have attended the Ohatchee Halloween event, and 2022’s celebration was no exception, as possibly more than a thousand children and their parents stood in line to walk from booth to booth to collect candy.
“We’ve had a good turnout for the last several years,” said Ohatchee Mayor Steve Baswell while he and his wife, Linda, stood in front of Ohatchee City Hall and looked over the crowd.
Town Councilwoman Celesia Jennings has organized the event since 2004.
“I start about three months earlier each year,” she said as she handed out coupons for a free Jack’s hamburger. “It takes a lot of work to do this.”
Other Town Council members and several senior citizens who attend the events at the Ohatchee Senior Center stood beneath tents on a warm Halloween night.
Children peered into plastic pumpkins or small boxes to choose the perfect piece of candy.
One booth worker was Angie Stovall. She and her husband, Alan, have spent months getting ready to open a restaurant, The River Grill. She pointed across Alabama 77 where the new restaurant will be.
“We are waiting on the health department to open,” she said. “We have almost finished the renovations.”
The restaurant is one of four new businesses scheduled to open soon in Ohatchee, the new Fort McClellan Federal Credit Union, a new Dollar General and a new Dollar Tree.