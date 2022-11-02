 Skip to main content
Ohatchee holds Halloween for a thousand

The lines were long, but the smiles were everywhere as the children in the parking lots of Ohatchee’s City Hall and Senior Center waited for their visit to the candy booths. 

OHATCHEE -- Since 2004, people from throughout the county have attended the Ohatchee Halloween event, and 2022’s celebration was no exception, as possibly more than a thousand children and their parents stood in line to walk from booth to booth to collect candy.

“We’ve had a good turnout for the last several years,” said Ohatchee Mayor Steve Baswell while he and his wife, Linda, stood in front of Ohatchee City Hall and looked over the crowd. 