Kidnapping involved in Tuesday's Amber Alert

Tuesday night's Amber Alert involved the kidnapping of three missing children and the brutal assault of their mother in Ohatchee, authorities say.
Stephen Pruitt, 31, was arrested and charged Tuesday night with four separate counts of kidnapping in the first degree — one for each child, and one for the victims’ mother. He was also charged with domestic violence, according to a news release by Ohatchee police Chief Alan Kelly.
Kelly stated that around 5:30 p.m., law enforcement met with a female victim at her home on Boiling Springs Road where she described being taken against her will and viciously attacked by “a person whom she is in a relationship with.”
According to the victim, Kelly said, that man was Pruitt. The victim stated that she and her three children were forced into Pruitt's vehicle and abducted. Law enforcement reports visible lacerations and wounds on the victim’s face and head.
After driving some time, the victim stated that Pruitt made her get out of the car on Mudd Street across the county line in Talladega, and drove off with the children.
“Due to the nature of the call, multiple agencies were called or offered their assistance after hearing the call go out on the radio,” Kelly stated in the release.
An Amber Alert was issued and agencies from both Calhoun and Talladega counties assisted Ohatchee police in the search for the children while the mother was being cared for by EMS personnel.
“The suspect was apprehended and the children were found safe within ten minutes of the Amber Alert being issued,” Kelly stated. “This was due to the influx of law enforcement agencies working together and canvassing the two-county area and following up on every lead available.”
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Falon Hurst told The Anniston Star that the sheriff’s office dispatchers had the Amber Alert issued by ALEA.
In addition to this, Hurst said “We assisted them by providing deputies and investigators to check possible locations where he may have gone. We gathered intelligence and coordinated searching with deputies, FBI, USMS, 7th Judicial Circuit Major Crimes Unit, and other local agencies.”
The 7th Judicial Circuit Major Crimes Unit Commander Allen George told an Anniston Star reporter that as he was driving home from a ball game, he spotted Pruitt’s Jeep unoccupied
“Some of my guys interviewed the victim at the hospital to try to get additional info on the suspect,” George said, while U.S. Marshal Service Task Force Officers “gathered as much intel through tech sources as they could.”
In the release, Kelly thanked each of the assisting agencies, stating that “Your dedication, support, and cooperation were instrumental to locating the three children safely and the apprehension of the suspect.”
Aniah’s Law allowed authorities to revoke Pruitt’s bond, and he is being held in the Calhoun County Jail.
