Kidnapping involved in Tuesday's Amber Alert

Tuesday night's Amber Alert involved the kidnapping of three missing children and the brutal assault of their mother in Ohatchee, authorities say. 

Stephen Pruitt, 31, was arrested and charged Tuesday night with four separate counts of kidnapping in the first degree — one for each child, and one for the victims’ mother. He was also charged with domestic violence, according to a news release by Ohatchee police Chief Alan Kelly. 

Stephen Pruitt

Stephen Pruitt has been charged with four counts of kidnapping in connection with an Amber Alert incident in Ohatchee Tuesday.

