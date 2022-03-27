Janney Furnace event recalls work of longtime county commissioner

OHATCHEE — On Saturday morning, dozens of attendees stood near a newly placed monument at the Janney Furnace where guests and reenactors remembered Maj. John Pelham.
Pelham, a widely known figure in Calhoun County history, died in 1863 fighting on the side of the Confederacy in the Civil War; the monument was created later to honor his memory. Those present Saturday also remembered the man behind the placement of the monument, the late Eli Henderson, known for his service as a Calhoun County Commissioner.
“The monument was the last thing that Eli was working on,” said Carolyn Henderson, Eli’s wife, who was appointed to serve out his term as a commissioner. “He passed away before he could get it done, and I picked up the project.”
The monument, a stone obelisk, formerly stood on public property in the Quintard median at 12th Street in Anniston. It was removed from that site in 2020.
As the festival unfolded, many of the reenactors returned to their tents where they had set up camp to take part in the 2 p.m. reenactment. Some sat on the porch of the Daniels House, an 1843 cabin restored and moved from the Boiling Springs community by Eli Henderson in 2012-13. Visitors browsed through the Janney Furnace Museum, which features Native American and Civil War artifacts, many of which were found in the northern areas of Calhoun County or donated by local residents.
By lunchtime, many guests were ordering barbecue sandwiches or hot dogs at the park’s concession stand. Elsewhere, reenactors stood around and shared tips about purchasing period uniforms and accessories or how to maintain their rifles. Others discussed their passion for history.
One high school teacher of American history, Wiley Murphree, had traveled from Remlap in Blount County.
“I’ve been reenacting since 2003, and I started teaching in 2007,” said Murphree, a Jacksonville State University graduate. “I have a love and passion for history and wanted to make it come alive for students. Growing up, my family took me to battlefields, museums and historical landmarks. We did a little genealogy, and these things gave me a personal connection to history.”
The soldiers in the reenactments take turns being on the Confederate and Union sides. Murphree said his genealogy revealed he has ancestors on both sides of the war.