Governor tours storm damage

OHATCHEE — Gov. Kay Ivey praised the bravery and generosity of Ohatchee and Wellington residents Monday as she toured the scenes of damage from Thursday’s tornado.
“While our state took a punch, a bad punch, and mourns what it has lost, this is the time Alabamians show what we are made of,” the governor said. “We’re made of grit, compassion and resiliency. We’re a state where neighbors help neighbors.”
Ivey and other state and local officials spoke to reporters Monday morning in the parking lot at Oak Bowery Baptist Church, just outside the 24-mile path of the tornado that tore across Ohatchee, Wellington and other parts of rural Calhoun County last week.
Five were killed in the storm, and local officials are still working on a count of those injured.
At least 177 structures have been confirmed damaged in the storm, with half the storm zone surveyed so far, according to Calhoun County acting emergency management director Myles Chamblee.
National Weather Service officials have yet to complete their assessment of the storm, though forecasters have said it was a strong EF-2, with winds around 130 mph, leaving a path of damage 1,700 yards wide and more than 23 miles long.
State officials still don’t know how much recovery will cost, but their remarks on Monday betrayed some concern that the price tag might not be high enough. Disaster damage has to reach a minimum dollar amount — in Alabama, that minimum is typically in the $7 million range — before state officials can seek a federal disaster declaration and the federal money that comes with it.
Ivey and other state officials on Monday urged local governments and organizations to come forward with their damage estimates to make sure the state reaches the threshold.
“Unless those damages are documented and collected and funnelled through the county, it’s like nothing happened,” said state emergency management director Brian Hastings. “We can’t have that.”
On Ohatchee’s Grayton Road, where Ivey and her entourage stopped to talk to local residents, evidence of the storm’s ferocity was everywhere. Last week, a cluster of houses and mobile homes sat evenly spaced here, just off the road.
On Monday, there was nothing but a field of debris and broken trees. Of the five people killed in the storm, three of them — Willie Harris Sr., Barbara Harris and their daughter Ebonique — lived here.
“It’s devastation,” said Kalvin Bowers, Barbara Harris’ brother, who met with Ivey. “There’s nothing here.”
The death toll could have been still worse. Hastings said that because Thursday’s tornadoes were long-track storms, people got an earlier warning than they typically do. In an average tornado, he said, warnings come 13 minutes ahead of the storm. Ohatchee had 18 minutes, Hastings said.
Calhoun County has been hit by storms before, and it’s not the first time local officials have fretted about the possibility of meeting the federal disaster threshold. That was the concern when a twister hit Jacksonville in 2018, although tens of millions of dollars in damage to the Jacksonville State University campus easily surpassed the federal benchmark.
Chamblee, the local EMA director, said it’s likely the cleanup of debris will lead to substantial cost to the county. While a federal disaster declaration can come with assistance to uninsured people with house damage, Chamblee said there’s already help available from local agencies.
People who need help, he said, should go to calhounema.org/help.
National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Darden said the state has seen 36 tornadoes in the past two weeks — even though tornado activity typically doesn’t peak until early April. He said he spoke to people in Ohatchee and Wellington whose lives were likely saved on Thursday because friends called them to warn of the approaching storm.
“I talked to a family of six people who survived, when their home was obliterated, because a family friend called them and they got to shelter,” he said.