Georgia church assists tornado victims

Thursday and Friday, about 30 members from the Harp Crossing Baptist Church in Fayetteville, Ga., built porches and steps for those who are living in mobile homes in northern Calhoun County.
The Rev. Sam Fordham and his wife, Katie, of Oak Bowery Church in Ohatchee knew that many of the victims from the March 25 tornado were living in trailers because they had lost their houses.
“I put out a plea early this summer upon realizing the need for porches,” Katie said.
The men’s group responded in a big way.
They sent two of their leaders to the affected sections of the county and assessed residents’ needs. They returned to their church and led others in sourcing materials and pre-building the deck portions of the porches. The decks, which are six by six feet, have rails and stairs, which were assembled onsite. Nine families received front and/or back porches.
The tornado, which killed five people in the Wellington-Ohatchee area, damaged dozens of homes.
Sam Fordham estimates the donation of materials and labor on each home represents a saving to the owners of about $1,500.
“The churches are providing a safe entry and exit for these folks,” Fordham said. “We’ve been helping these folks for six months, since the storm came through, and we have helped them hook up their water and a little bit of everything. They are grateful and thankful.”
Sid Nichols, the director of missions for the Calhoun County Baptist Association, had not heard of the project, but he is thankful for it.
“Anything you can do, after people suffer like they have, is a real mission, and we are thankful,” Nichols said. “That is part of the work of the church. It shows the love of the church for people who need help. You can’t outgive God. When you are investing in God’s economy, you get a good return.”